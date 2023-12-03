The company said the move is part of its strategy to "bring together creative communities and to boost the cultural offering in Dundee”.

The brewery has already announced the redevelopment of the upper floors of its premises at Bellfield Street in the city to create an arts and events venue with a capacity of 350, as well as a gallery space.

The Maker has been launched with the aim of offering high-quality food in a "relaxed and welcoming" venue with a bar space. A permanent jazz and blues club is planned for the basement of the site.

Duncan Alexander, managing director of 71 Brewing, said: “Dundee has come a long way in recent years but we think there is still a need for what we are offering.

“We want to be an integral part of the story of this city’s regeneration. Obviously, we want to keep building a successful business, but we also want to be part of Dundee’s journey.”

He added: “If we spot a gap in the market for a service or investment which would be good for the business and good for the city then we will go for it if we can.”

The Maker is described by the 71 Brewing team as being “part of an ongoing mini-regeneration of the Perth Road area, which was once the destination of choice for locals and students going or a night on the town”.

In recent months, several pubs and restaurants have opened in the area or have been refurbished, 71 Brewing noted.

Mr Alexander said: “We are not looking to take customers away from other venues in Perth Road. What we really want to do is to give people another reason to come into town for a night out. Everyone will benefit from that.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to create a new destination in the city for people who want high-quality food and drink in a relaxed atmosphere. The menu will be pitched above pub grub but it’s not fine dining. We want people to feel comfortable either eating or just having a drink and knowing that they are going to get innovative food and a consistent quality.”

Mr Alexander, who had a career in information technology away from Dundee, founded 71 Brewing in 2016 when he realised that the city “had had no working brewery for more than 50 years”.

Once The Maker is up and running as a restaurant and bar, the basement area will be developed into the permanent music lounge venue, showcasing local jazz and blues musicians. The aim is to provide a city centre venue for regular acts as well as a space for hire.

The 71 Brewing site in Dundee is a former ironworks in an area which the company noted was once known as “Hell’s Half Acre”.