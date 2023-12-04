Detectives are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was seriously assaulted by a large group of youths in Linwood, Renfrewshire, at the weekend.
The teenager was walking his dog when he was attacked by a group of 10 to 15 youths near a school on Erskinefauld Road at around 9pm on Saturday, police said.
The boy was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment following the assault, which is believed by officers to have been unprovoked.
The youths are described as being between 13 and 15 years of age, male and female, wearing dark clothing, with one male being in possession of a baseball bat.
They were last seen running off in the direction of Clippens Road. Police said CCTV and door-to-door inquiries are ongoing.
Detective Constable Claire Eaton, of Paisley CID, said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack by a large group of youths. It is vital that we establish the full circumstances of what happened and trace those responsible.
“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around 9pm on Saturday who saw or heard anything suspicious. Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the area is urged to review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 3615 of December 2. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
