Emergency services attended and the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective are now treating the death as murder following a post-mortem examination.

Police say an extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Detective Inspector Vicki Douglas said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 33-year-old man who died in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Smyllum Road area on Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

“If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please check your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue.”

An online portal has been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to the police. This can be accessed here

Police Scotland can also be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 1035 of December 2.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.