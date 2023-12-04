Also known as 'The Citizen Shop', J&G Innes Ltd is the oldest independently run bookshop in the Fife town.

It specialises in children's books and Scottish titles, with a large display of greetings cards, toys, games, jigsaws and soft toys.

However, the family-run bookshop, located in the town's South Street near to St Andrews Cathedral, has announced it will be closing down on December 31.

The announcement, posted on the J&G Innes website, read: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support. We couldn't have lasted for 144 years with out you!

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Healthy New Year 2024. Best wishes from Jude and Team. 1879-2023.”