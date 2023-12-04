A historic bookshop in a Scots town is to close its doors for good.

J&G Innes Ltd has been selling newspapers and magazines, art supplies, books, gifts and maps for generations at its premises in St Andrews for over 140 years.

Also known as 'The Citizen Shop', J&G Innes Ltd is the oldest independently run bookshop in the Fife town.

It specialises in children's books and Scottish titles, with a large display of greetings cards, toys, games, jigsaws and soft toys. 

However, the family-run bookshop, located in the town's South Street near to St Andrews Cathedral, has announced it will be closing down on December 31. 

The announcement, posted on the J&G Innes website, read: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support. We couldn't have lasted for 144 years with out you!

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Healthy New Year 2024. Best wishes from Jude and Team. 1879-2023.”

 