It will not only provide a base where the company will develop its own national and international projects, but also offer free rehearsal and development space to other creative companies and individual practitioners.

The workspace also includes meeting spaces and writing desks.

It consists of one large open plan area, suitable for rehearsals, which can also be used for making, or for writing and working at one of the many desks.

Vanishing Point’s Artistic Director, Matthew Lenton, said: “There are both practical and ideological advantages to this space given there is a general lack of availability of rehearsal and creation spaces, and most cost money to hire.

“We envision this as a place where artists can be around other artists, where a sense of community can be established, and ideas and resources can be shared.

"We have been fortunate to be able to occupy this space at relatively low cost, and so we want to open it to others so they can benefit from it as well.”

To find out more about availability of the space visit https://vanishing-point.org/our-space