Rishi Sunak is set to block the BBC's attempt to hike up the cost of the TV licence.
The price of the fee has been frozen at £159 for the last two years. However, there was agreement between the broadcaster and ministers that it would rise in line with inflation after April 2024.
That could see it jump up by somewhere in the region of £15 to around £174 a year.
The Prime Minister previously said that the BBC needs to be “realistic” about what people can pay “at a time like this.”
However, the corporation is already seeking to make £500m worth of savings.
UK Government Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she was concerned about the increase while viewers were struggling with the cost of living.
"And as the Government, we have taken a number of steps to protect people from the rise of the cost of living over the course of the last few years.
“What we’re looking at is the appropriate rate of inflation. And we’re considering that with an eye on the fact that we want to ensure that people continue to be able to afford their bills.”
Ms Frazer said a decision would be made “very soon”.
She added: “I regularly speak to the BBC. I’ve spoken to (director general) Tim Davie, probably around five times over the last few weeks alone. I spoke to the chair last week. This is an issue we have been discussing with the BBC for a number of months.”
Ms Frazer said that ministers would be having a “further discussion with Tim before we make any announcement.”
She told Times Radio: “What that means is that we’re in a position where people are struggling with the cost of living. And as a Government, we tried very hard to make sure that those costs are low. And the licence fee is due to rise, although we froze it for two years.
“But as it rises, the BBC needs to be realistic about how much it can rise by. We want to make sure we protect licence fee payers and make sure that it just rises at an amount that people can afford.”
Asked about a rise to more than £170, she said: “Well, obviously, that’s high. This is something that we’re looking at, at the moment. And we’ll be making a decision on this in due course.”
Meanwhile, speaking while on his trip to Dubai for the Cop28 climate summit, Mr Sunak said: “The BBC like any other organisation that serves the public should be looking to do that and cut its cloth appropriately, so I think that is very welcome.
“I think going forward, look the BBC – final decisions haven’t been made obviously – but the BBC should be realistic about what it can expect people to pay at a time like this. That, I think is the right approach.”
The BBC previously announced its nightly current affairs show Newsnight would be reduced to a 30-minute programme as part of the cost-cutting measures in its news output.
The BBC Two show will continue to air on weeknights as an “interview, debate and discussion show” but more than half of Newsnight’s 60 jobs will go.
As part of further changes, an extended hour-long edition of BBC News At One will relocate to Salford while BBC Breakfast, also broadcast from Salford, will be extended by an extra 15 minutes daily, the corporation said.
More focus will be put on digital storytelling and live coverage across the BBC News division, with a “reduction in the amount of television packaging”.
The corporation expects the raft of changes to save £7.5 million.
A BBC spokesperson said: “The Government and BBC agreed a six-year licence fee settlement in January 2022, which froze the licence fee for two years with increases in line with inflation from 2024.
“As is usual practice the Government sets and confirms the cost of a licence each year and this remains unconfirmed for 2024/25.
“The BBC will continue to focus on what it does best: working to deliver world-class content and providing great value for all audiences.”
