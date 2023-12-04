Proposals to develop an "environmentally sensitive mixed-use eco-wellness and leisure park" at the site of the former St Ninians opencast mine, next to Kelty and Kingseat in Fife, are being progressed by the developers National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride CIC and director of National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd said: "We are very excited about the enormous potential of this astonishing site.

"As custodians, we take our responsibilities very seriously and our aim is to deliver an attractive, welcoming place for all."

The site is described as 'astonishing' (Image: Boomhaus)

Education and training opportunities, especially for vulnerable adults, will be included and the project will create significant employment, supporting local businesses in the supply chain.

National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd is required to undertake pre-application consultation because of its scale, starting with the submission of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN). This notifies Fife Council that it will be bringing forward an application for Planning Permission in Principle (PPiP), anticipated to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2024, following a minimum 12-week period of community consultation.

PPiP aims to establish the principle of development of the site and will be supported by a masterplan, outlining how the St Ninians and Loch Fitty area will be enhanced.

Prior to the application submission, two public consultations will be held locally inviting comments on the proposals. The first public consultation will be a high-level overview of the proposed development, with the second public consultation bringing forward responses gained from the first public consultation comments.

These will be held at Kingseat Community Centre on Thursday February 8, and on Thursday March 7, at Kelty Community Centre respectively, both between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

A project website has been created at www.stninianswellness.com and will be updated over the course of the consultation period.

