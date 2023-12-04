The Scottish Government’s next independence paper is set to focus on welfare and social security, with Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville insisting that leaving the UK "could ensure everyone has a decent standard of living."
However, Wednesday's publication of what will be the ninth section of the ‘Building a new Scotland’ prospectus comes ahead of a tricky budget for the SNP administration, with charities urging them to go further with the powers they do have.
SNP ministers publish immigration section of Independence prospectus
Speaking ahead of the launch, Ms Somerville said while the devolved government had already introduced “transformative” measures, independence “would provide us with an opportunity to go further and transform the way benefits are delivered in this country.”
She added: “With independence, we could ensure everyone has a decent standard of living and provide a strong safety net people could turn to when times are financially tough.
“Currently, the UK system fails to provide an adequate level of support for those who need it. As a result, the UK has higher poverty rates than European nations that are comparable to Scotland.
“With limited powers, the Scottish Government has introduced transformative policies such as the Scottish Child Payment, which is estimated to lift 50,000 children out of relative poverty in 2023-24.
“However, it is only with the full powers of independence that we could use the full fiscal and economic levers to tackle poverty in Scotland.”
Statistics published last week revealed that more than 323,000 children are now receiving the Scottish Child Payment.
Scottish Child Payment to lift 50,000 children out of poverty
The figures from Social Security Scotland show that since it was brought in by Nicola Sturgeon in 2021, more than £458.5 million has been spent on the devolved benefit.
It was initially a £10 payment for children under six in low-income families but was hiked to £25 a week and extended to under 16s last year.
There is pressure on the government to increase the payment again, given the impact of inflation. More than 150 charities, faith groups, trade unions and community organisations have urged Shona Robison to use next week’s budget to raise the payment to £30 a week.
