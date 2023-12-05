People in Scotland are set to cut back on spending this Christmas as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.
Auditing firm PwC does annual research into consumers' spending habits in the festive period, and this year predicts that overall spend on presents and festivities across the UK will fall from £23bn to £20bn - down by 13% from 2022.
The decrease represents a spend of around £440 per UK consumer; and a drop of £40 per person from 2022.
North of the border, 18% of those surveyed said they plan to spend less on Christmas than they did in 2022 - with around 15% predicting they would spend more than last year.
The majority of Scots plan to spend Christmas at home, either with immediate family (31%) or extended family (29%) - or visiting family elsewhere in the UK (30%).
Read More: Gifting can help your family beat the cost-of-living crisis
Preparation is also proving to be key for buyer budgets, with the vast majority of Scots surveyed suggesting they will have completed their present shopping by early- to- mid-December (42%), with more than one fifth (21%) aiming to have their gifts in the bag ahead of Black Friday.
In terms of how this compares to previous years, 14% stated most of their gift shopping would be done earlier than in previous years, versus 11% doing the lion’s share of shopping later than they usually would.
Financial pressures account for the top three reasons amongst those expecting to spend less, with 48% saying they had less money to spend, 43% saying their personal finances had been hit by the cost of living, and 30% saying they were less confident of their personal finances in the coming year.
Susannah Simpson, Partner at PwC Scotland, said: "Despite the cost of living continuing to bite, and to impact on consumer decision-making, across the UK there really is a willingness to continue making key celebration days special, with our survey indicating that people still plan to indulge in treats when it comes to festive food and drink.
"This is encouraging news for food and supermarket retailers in particular.
“And whilst many shoppers are taking a planned and methodical approach to spending, our latest festive predictions have revealed that Scotland sits above the UK average when it comes to last minute Christmas shopping.
"Nine per cent said they’ll pick up the majority of their presents the week before Christmas, or later, compared with 7% of UK shoppers. This could result in a boost for Scottish high streets and shopping centres as people perhaps opt for the in-store experience to avoid any last minute online delivery delays as the big day approaches.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here