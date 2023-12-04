The bar — named after the late Margo MacDonald — is just a minute’s walk away from the chamber.

Deputy presiding officer Liam McArthur shook his head after Mr Cole-Hamilton said he had trouble connecting to the voting app.

The party boss dropped out before re-connecting. “Can you hear me now, presiding officer?” he asked, before adding: “Sorry about that. I couldn’t connect and would have voted no.”

The incident happened as MSPs voted the proposed Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) (Scotland) Bill.

An SNP spokesperson said: “If this is true, it’s disgraceful behaviour in any workplace, not least the Scottish Parliament. People rightly expect politicians to conduct themselves properly and show respect for the job they are elected to do on their behalf.

“Alex Cole-Hamilton should apologise and provide assurances it won’t happen again.”

Scottish Tory chief whip, Alexander Burnett said: “Alex Cole-Hamilton has some serious explaining to do. The public will want to know why the LibDem leader thought this was appropriate behaviour.

“This incident fell far below those standards and he should apologise.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton told The Scottish Sun he had apologised to Mr McArthur for not arriving in the chamber in time to vote in person.

He said: “I take the proceedings of parliament very seriously. My voting record speaks for itself in casting my ballot every time that I possibly can.

“MSPs regularly vote remotely and on this occasion, fewer than a third were present to vote in person.

“After decision time, I immediately sought out the deputy presiding officer to apologise for not arriving at the chamber in time.”

The Scottish Lib Dems refused to tell the paper if Mr Cole-Hamilton had been drinking.