It was built to host holidaymakers from Glasgow, with the French chef of the St Enoch hotel on the other end of the line re-locating to the Ayrshire coast.

Once one of the most grand hotels in Scotland, it closed in 2013 - ostensibly for refurbishment - and has never re-opened.

Two fires have devastated the building this year, with fears that it will have to be torn down.

Its owner, a Malaysian businessman named Eng Huat Ung, has proved hard to track down and has been accused by South Ayrshire Council of owing them money for work they've carried out to make the building safe.

Read More: Campaigners fear for future of iconic Ayr hotel following fire

According to the pressure group SAVE Britain's Heritage, extensive demolition work was carried out by the council over the weekend, sparking fears it could be torn down altogether.

SAVE said in a statement: "SAVE is shocked and surprised by the level of demolition carried out over the weekend by South Ayrshire Council and the lack of public information about the plans for the future of category B listed Ayr Station Hotel.

"Half of the south gable facing the road appears to have been demolished along with one third of the west elevation of the main building facing the town.

"We understand that the works currently being undertaken are to make the building safe and to ensure public safety, yet leading conservation engineer Ed Morton – who is cathedrals engineer to Westminster Abbey and 5 other cathedrals in Britain and who carried out the last detailed survey of the station hotel before the fire – informed the Council at the beginning of November that in his view the south gable end – which is important for the structural stability of the building – did not have to be demolished in order to re-open the road.

Read More: Inside the life of Sunny Ung: The absentee owner of Ayr Station Hotel

“We have requested South Ayrshire Council urgently make public all the advice and reports relied on to justify the current level of demolition of Ayr Station Hotel, as well as their plans for the remainder of the south wing, the north wing of the hotel which was largely unaffected by the fire, and the ornate glass and steel station canopy.”

A South Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: “The safety works are progressing well and we have opened a footpath on the road bridge.

"These vital works will continue, as our priority is to reopen the bridge for vehicles and work with our partners to get more trains operating from the station.

"The condition of the southern section is being continually assessed and safety works will continue until the building is no longer a danger to the public or the surrounding infrastructure. Those working on the site are best placed to assess the condition of the building.”