A HIGHLAND housebuilder has sold 45 acres of land as it continues its quest to shore up its balance sheet during a turbulent period in the housing market.
Elgin-based Springfield Properties told the stock market that it has sold land equating to 190 plots for £4.2 million as part of its debt reduction strategy.
It means the builder, which has expanded its presence in the central belt through a series of major acquisitions in recent years, has now secured nearly £10m in land sales in the last two months, and it pledged that there are more deals to come.
A spokeswoman for the company said it could not disclose the locations of the land it has sold in recent weeks.
READ MORE: Springfield: Shares in builder plunge as confidence sinks
Chief executive Innes Smith said: “We are pleased to have agreed another profitable land sale as we continue to deliver on our strategy to reduce our debt position. In the last two months, we have secured almost £10m in land sales, with the proceeds to all be received during the current financial year - and without any impact on our development pipeline for the coming years.
“We continue to receive strong demand for our large, high-quality land bank. Accordingly, this sale, alongside others that we expect to conclude in the near-term, mean that we are well-positioned to meet our debt reduction targets.”
Springfield's recent land sales offer signs that it is beginning to emerge from a tumultuous period for the company. In September, it told the City that it had suspended dividend payments and warned that it did not expect to see “any material improvement in homebuyer confidence” before spring next year. That came as the housing market responded to a series of interest rate rises, which have led to a sharp increase in mortgage costs for many homeowners.
In its statement to the market in September, Springfield said that it had embarked on a strategy to slash debt, including land sales, amid significantly lower levels of reservations in the private housing market. It cited the impact of high interest rates, mortgage affordability, and reduced confidence among the house-buying public.
The company said then that dividends had been suspended until its bank debt “material reduced”, having seen it spiral to £67.7m by May 31 from £38.1m the year before.
READ MORE: Scottish Greens deal major blow to hospitality sector
Since then, the outlook for Springfield and the market in general appears to have brightened, as consensus has grown among economists that the recent cycle of interest rate rises may have reached a peak. The base rate was increased from a historic low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25% following 14 rises by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, and was maintained at 5.25% by the MPC at its last meeting in November.
On Friday, the Nationwide House Price Index showed that house prices had grown for a third month in a row, following a surprise rise of 0.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Separately, Springfield provided some cheer for its investors in early November when it underlined its prospects in the affordable housing market, having previously paused activity in 2022 when it cited concern over the Scottish Government’s affordable housing investment benchmarks.
The company re-entered the market after benchmarks increased by 16.9% in June, which Springfield said had made affordable projects more attractive. It announced in November that it had clinched a new affordable housing contract with The Highland Council worth £6.1 million and declared it was “well-placed to benefit from a return” to the sector.
Shares in Springfield have steadily recovered since suspending dividends in September. Yesterday morning, shares surged nearly 5% in early trading, before closing up 2p, or 2.78%, at 74p.
However, last night’s closing price was well adrift of the 102p it reached on February 7 this year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here