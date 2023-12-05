Many head teachers in Scotland believe students are being disadvantaged by a lack of teaching staff and assistants.
As part of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), head teachers were asked if their school was being hindered by either a lack of staff or poor-quality teachers.
Head teachers' responses were weighted to represent their respective student populations.
Of the total number of Scottish students who took part in PISA 2022, head teachers said that they believe more than half (53.9%) were impacted by a short supply of teachers at their schools.
Read more: 'Impossible' staffing squeeze in Scotland's schools could affect pupil behaviour
More than one-third (35.8%) said students were impacted "to some extent", while 18.1% reported that the impact was "a lot".
The impact of assistant staff levels was similar: Head teachers reported that they believe 54.5% of students are impacted by a lack of assistant staff.
Despite concerns over a lack of available teachers and assistants, the surveys also reveal that head teachers hold existing staff in high regard.
Read more: Teacher posts in Scotland re-advertised 636 times last year
Only 10.6% of students are affected by poor-quality teaching staff, according to head teachers.
Notably, the reported percentages are much higher elsewhere in the UK.
In England, Northern Ireland and Wales, school leaders reported that 19.6%, 17.2% and 20.9%, respectively, are impacted by poor-quality teaching staff.
There were more concerns reported about assistant teachers, with head teachers in Scotland saying that they believe one-quarter (24.6%) of students are affected by poor-quality assistants.
Safety issues remain in the spotlight
Although questions about teacher quality and lack of staff were put to school leaders, the survey also asked students directly about their experiences on campus.
Topics included: students' feelings about safety at school, relationships with other students, and preparedness for remote learning.
Following on from a recent string of staff surveys detailing rising violence in Scottish schools, the PISA surveys asked students questions about violence and behavioural issues.
In many instances, students echoed staff concerns.
Read more: EIS teacher report reveals scale of violence in Scottish schools
According to the PISA surveys, students reported witnessing a wide variety of violent and dangerous behaviour at school.
Students reported witnessing vandalism (40%); fights in which someone was hurt (35.8%); gang activity (9.4%); and students threatening other students (35.7%) on campus.
And a startling, albeit smaller 4.9% reported that they had seen students carrying a gun or knife at school.
These responses are perhaps more telling given the fact that students were only asked to report these incidents if they occurred in the four weeks before the PISA assessment.
Students's PISA responses therefore only represent a snapshot from part of one academic year.
Recent reports from the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Scottish Government show that there is a much longer – and growing – trend of violent behaviour in Scottish schools.
You can read more of our coverage of PISA 2022 here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here