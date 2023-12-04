LAW firm Gilson Gray has appointed a new head of its corporate division to spearhead its growth ambitions in 2024.
Findlay Anderson, who joined the Edinburgh-based firm as a partner in May, brings two decades of experience to the role, having held senior leadership roles at Baker Hughes and GE Oil and Gas. He is also a former partner at McGrigors, which was acquired by Pinsent Masons in 2012.
Mr Anderson, who is based in Aberdeen, will lead Gilson Gray’s UK-wide corporate team, which also has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, and Lincoln, as it targets growth in the UK and internationally and expanding its headcount.
His appointment comes amid a busy period for the full-service firm, which acquired The Law Practice in Aberdeen earlier this year and has made a number of new hires, including energy and oil and gas consultant Doug Barrie, and licensing specialists Karen Gatherum. Gilson Gray was established in 2014.
Mr Anderson said: “Since joining the corporate team in May I have been impressed with the strength of expertise we already have, but also recognise there are plenty opportunities to do more.
“The firm has seen incredible growth in nine years and has now established itself as a key regional player with a UK footprint. We continue to grow across all facets of the group including legal, property and wealth management.
“It is important that the corporate team match those ambitious growth plans and I am excited to take the reins of the team and develop our strategy for further expansion. The energy sector will be a key part of that, particularly in Aberdeen, but we will be keenly focused on expanding our general corporate footprint in the months ahead across our key locations and sectors.”
The former head of the firm’s corporate division, Derek Hamill, will remain a member of the firm’s management board, and will now spend more time on client work and supporting Gilson Gray’s development at board level.
Glen Gilson, the firm’s chair and managing partner, said: “Findlay is an important appointment for the business. Substantial and rapid development of our corporate service line is a key strategic objective for the firm. We are pleased to have a senior lawyer of Findlay's experience and commercial acumen leading this division for the next stage of growth.”
