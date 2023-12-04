The brand is endorsing The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, which is running at the Festival Theatre until December 31. It stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott, and Jordan Young. Audiences will have the opportunity to sample Taylors Snacks festive range, including gingerbread popcorn and Boxing Day curry crisps, as well as the Taylors core range of thick-cut crisps.

At the same time Taylors, which officially launched in March, will be hitting the streets in a fleet of 15 branded taxis. The taxis, which were unveiled at Edinburgh Castle, are each wrapped in a flavour-themed livery, with different colours representing Taylors flavours.

Each taxi will have a QR code on its tip seats, allowing customers to enter a fortnightly competition to win a box of festive snacks, and drivers will have their own supply of Taylors crisps, matching the ‘flavour’ of their vehicle, to hand out to customers.

Taylors has also launched a separate competition on social media where three people will win a year’s supply of crisps. Participants can enter by simply snapping a picture of a branded taxi and tagging Taylors Snacks on social media.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks said: “Taylors Snacks is fast becoming a household name across Scotland, and we are seeing more and more people enjoying our snacks each month.

“While we are pleased with the excellent sales and brand-awareness we have already experienced this year, we are keen to further engage with snack fans across the country so they can enjoy our unique range of crisps, popcorn, and lentil waves, which is why we have invested in these seasonal campaigns that reflect our fun family values.

“The future is looking bright for the brand, and we are grateful for every person who has picked up a bag of Taylors Snacks this year. We look forward to listing more retail opportunities across Scotland and beyond in the coming months.”

The launch of the Taylors brand marked the end of a joint venture between the Taylor and Mackie Scottish family businesses, which was established in 2009. The Taylor family, which makes the crisps on its Perthshire farm, took full control of the venture last year. It said that while the branding would change there would be no alteration to the product.

Listings have been gained in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons since the new brand name went live.