The agent said that "locals recall, ‘the Rangers man’, was always very dapper in his suit and bowler hat, he would travel to Glasgow once a month to collect his pension".

"Moses McNeil packed a bag in 1871, left Rosneath, and headed to industrial Glasgow seeking employment," the agent said. "What he actually did was help form a football club that was to become the world's most successful and would affect the lives of millions worldwide for generations to come."

The property sits on Shore Road (Image: Nested, Nationwide, Rightmove)

Nested continued: "He spent the last few years of his life living in Clynder at Craig Cottage.

"This property would make an ideal family home with great history or to the investor, who is a football fan."

Nested added the building is "an impressive traditional semi-detached villa situated off a private road within the picturesque hamlet of Clynder", adding: "The subjects have been redecorated, upgraded the heating with an air source pump and solar panels.

"This loved home enjoys fantastic size and versatile living space for over the levels.

"The accommodation comprises a welcoming reception hall, over 18 feet dining lounge with Inglenook fireplace, 'cast iron' sold fuel burner and feature bay window to the front."

It said: "A fabulous size kitchen, downstairs w/c and four bedrooms, office/study, completing the accommodation is the luxurious 4-piece bathroom with 8 JET shower and tiled splash.

"There are gardens to the front and rear, the front is low maintenance with a reinstated well with football crest."

Offers over £260,000 are invited.