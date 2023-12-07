Why do you go there?

Well, it is actually where I have worked for the last 17 years of my Edinburgh life. I originally came here to study Fine Art Embroidery and Theatre Costume at Edinburgh College of Art and that was when I discovered RBGE.

I describe my first impressions of the garden in my book, Herbology, and the extraordinary sensation of peace and calm that I experienced stepping through the silvered East Gate entrance all those years ago.

How often do you go?

Fairly often depending on the differing programmes of herbology studies which may be running at any one time.

However, the garden “after hours” has an irresistible draw. One of the great privileges of my work is that I’m able to experience the garden once all the visitors have left and the gates have been locked up for the night.

It’s possible to chance upon some of the more nocturnal inhabitants when traversing the garden by the light of the moon alone, and needless to say it’s a veritable haven for wildlife.

It’s not unusual to see the deserted paths being criss-crossed by the resident fox, encounter legions of pipistrelle bats, hear the owls hooting from the treetops or to disturb the rumbustious family of badgers that sound more like small bears as they rampage around in the shrubberies.

How did you discover it?

On an early exploration of the city, not long after I had arrived from rural Cumbria and possibly seeking my own sanctuary from the exciting, but nonetheless exhausting, hustle and bustle of an unfamiliar city.

What’s your favourite memory?

Oh, that has to be chosen from one of the many nights where I have led herbology evening class groups out after dark.

Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh

Our torchlit processions wend their way over to the herbology physic garden herb beds to gather botanicals for remedy making. Or into the silent glasshouses to explore some of the more exotic blooms and fragrances by night.

Often on these occasions we would be accompanied by Marley, RBGE’s resident black cat.

Who do you take?

Only the people who I love most. The very first person was my father, and he returned with me every time he came up to stay as it was one of his absolute favourite places too. I remember he was especially fond of the magnificent pines and their cones.

What do you take?

When I am on my own, nothing except for a little handful of kitty treats for Marley, just on the off chance that I will bump into him. When I am delivering classes I always seem to have a veritable trolley-load of goodies with me.

What do you leave behind?

Memories of every kind, but always life-affirming and enhancing.

Sum it up in five words.

Wonderful. Refreshing. Exciting. Inspiring. Inviting.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

Oh, so many. But when you work somewhere like RBGE the world in all its botanical forms, pretty much comes to you.

Herbology by Catherine Conway-Payne (Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, £35), is out now