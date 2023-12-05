"Reauthorisation of the product would also be hugely beneficial as we move to a lower carbon model of farming as it is a vital tool in the success of reduced tillage systems. And this is very much in line with the Scottish Government’s stated ambitions”.

Round-up

A much smaller show of 298 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday met with similar demand to recent trends, and topped at £190 for a Texel ewe from Fisherton with North Southannan topping the tups at £152 for the same breed.

Meanwhile, Blackies peaked at £74 for Middleton with Cheviots selling to £83 for Muirhouse, and Scotch Mules peaked at £110 for Kayshill. Suffolks sold to an impressive £158 for Harpercroft.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose 4p on the week to an average of 298p/kg and sold to 352p/kg for a Limousin, while beef bred bullocks fell by the same figure to an average of 290p/kg and sold to 335p/kg, again for a Limousin.

Black and White bullocks were mostly unchanged at an average of £251p/kg and a peak of 275p/kg for a Limousin cross. All classes of cast cows saw a slight rise in demand, with beef and dairy types averaging 163p/kg and 148p/kg respectively.

A high turnout of prime lambs saw a fall of 8p/kg on the week, although the best types noticeably commanded a premium as they sold to £161/head.

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday met with extraordinary demand, rising by 43p/kg on the week to an average of 309p/kg and a peak of 600p/kg, while vendors of bullocks also had a good day as average prices rose by 21p/kg to level at 289p/kg. Young bulls rose at a similar rate to an average of 260p/kg, and a rise of 12p/kg in the cast cow section suggests that demand remains strong.

Completing a good day for sellers, prime lambs bucked trends from elsewhere by rising 3p on the week to an average of 277p/kg, while lowland ewes added to the positive mood by jumping 21p/kg to an average of £112/head and selling to £220 for a Beltex.