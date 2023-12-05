NFU Scotland has welcomed the European decision to renew authorisation for the plant protection product glyphosate for 10 years, and will now seek a similar authorisation for its application in key timings like pre-harvest. For many Scottish farmers, harvest often coincides with inclement weather and glyphosate can help to ensure weed-free crops.
NFU Scotland’s combinable crops committee chair, Willie Thomson, commented: “We are delighted that science-led evidence has driven the debate at a European level and that the product has been re-authorised for 10 years. We will look to build a robust case, using evidence and case studies from our members, on the need to have glyphosate available for use.
"Reauthorisation of the product would also be hugely beneficial as we move to a lower carbon model of farming as it is a vital tool in the success of reduced tillage systems. And this is very much in line with the Scottish Government’s stated ambitions”.
Round-up
A much smaller show of 298 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday met with similar demand to recent trends, and topped at £190 for a Texel ewe from Fisherton with North Southannan topping the tups at £152 for the same breed.
Meanwhile, Blackies peaked at £74 for Middleton with Cheviots selling to £83 for Muirhouse, and Scotch Mules peaked at £110 for Kayshill. Suffolks sold to an impressive £158 for Harpercroft.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose 4p on the week to an average of 298p/kg and sold to 352p/kg for a Limousin, while beef bred bullocks fell by the same figure to an average of 290p/kg and sold to 335p/kg, again for a Limousin.
Black and White bullocks were mostly unchanged at an average of £251p/kg and a peak of 275p/kg for a Limousin cross. All classes of cast cows saw a slight rise in demand, with beef and dairy types averaging 163p/kg and 148p/kg respectively.
A high turnout of prime lambs saw a fall of 8p/kg on the week, although the best types noticeably commanded a premium as they sold to £161/head.
Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday met with extraordinary demand, rising by 43p/kg on the week to an average of 309p/kg and a peak of 600p/kg, while vendors of bullocks also had a good day as average prices rose by 21p/kg to level at 289p/kg. Young bulls rose at a similar rate to an average of 260p/kg, and a rise of 12p/kg in the cast cow section suggests that demand remains strong.
Completing a good day for sellers, prime lambs bucked trends from elsewhere by rising 3p on the week to an average of 277p/kg, while lowland ewes added to the positive mood by jumping 21p/kg to an average of £112/head and selling to £220 for a Beltex.
