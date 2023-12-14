What’s the story?
Dynamo is Dead.
Pardon?
A two-hour live special on Sky Max will see the magician Dynamo - who found worldwide fame for his mesmerising stunts walking on water and levitating above skyscrapers - attempt a brand new, not-for-the-fainthearted trick: being buried alive.
Erm, this has big Paul Daniels Live at Halloween 1987 energy… You’re not wrong. According to the programme blurb: “Dynamo is set to be killed by his creator as the finale to a jaw-dropping two-hour special.”
I’m sensing a twist?
The wording suggests that Bradford-born Dynamo - real name Steven Frayne - is about to undergo a rebirth/rebranding in how he wishes to be known, rather than anything more sinister. Think butterfly emerging from a chrysalis. Or Prince becoming a symbol.
Tell me more.
The magician will discuss the challenges he has faced in recent years with regards to his mental health and experiencing a loss of identity. He will also reveal how he has found strength on his journey of recovery while preparing to embark upon the next phase of his life and career.
Anything else?
The show features candid conversations between Dynamo and a big-name line-up including boxer Tyson Fury, musicians Demi Lovato and Coldplay, model-turned-actor Cara Delevingne and entrepreneur/podcast host Steven Bartlett.
When can I watch?
Dynamo is Dead will air live on Sky Max and NOW, Thursday, 9pm.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here