Pardon?

A two-hour live special on Sky Max will see the magician Dynamo - who found worldwide fame for his mesmerising stunts walking on water and levitating above skyscrapers - attempt a brand new, not-for-the-fainthearted trick: being buried alive.

Erm, this has big Paul Daniels Live at Halloween 1987 energy… You’re not wrong. According to the programme blurb: “Dynamo is set to be killed by his creator as the finale to a jaw-dropping two-hour special.”

I’m sensing a twist?

The wording suggests that Bradford-born Dynamo - real name Steven Frayne - is about to undergo a rebirth/rebranding in how he wishes to be known, rather than anything more sinister. Think butterfly emerging from a chrysalis. Or Prince becoming a symbol.

Tell me more.

The magician will discuss the challenges he has faced in recent years with regards to his mental health and experiencing a loss of identity. He will also reveal how he has found strength on his journey of recovery while preparing to embark upon the next phase of his life and career.

Anything else?

The show features candid conversations between Dynamo and a big-name line-up including boxer Tyson Fury, musicians Demi Lovato and Coldplay, model-turned-actor Cara Delevingne and entrepreneur/podcast host Steven Bartlett.

Dynamo (Image: Sky)

When can I watch?

Dynamo is Dead will air live on Sky Max and NOW, Thursday, 9pm.