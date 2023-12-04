In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: "It is with deep regret that our Father/ Papa/ Father in Law, James Findlay Smith, sadly lost his life in the tragic events at Baberton Mains Avenue on 1st December 2023.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved and our well wishes go to the impacted families.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and the neighbours who went above and beyond for their support and help on the evening and following days."

The family requested respect for their privacy at this time.

A 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were rushed to hospital after the blast ripped through the house on Friday.

An investigation into the incident by the Health and Safety Executive is reportedly focusing on the internal gas installations at the property.

The wreckage of the house in Baberton Mains Avenue (Image: Peter Summers / Getty Images)

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 10.25pm following "multiple reports" about the explosion.

A house was destroyed in the explosion and bricks and debris were left strewn across the road, with reports of windows on the street being shattered.

It is understood Mr Smith was in a neighbouring property.

An HSE spokesperson said: “The focus of our investigation relates to the internal gas installations at the property and not the network.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who sadly lost his life.”

People were evacuated from a number of homes in the area following the blast.

Drone footage of the debris from the explosion (Image: SWNS)

Neighbours said they felt their homes shaking while one person said they heard the explosion from inside a cinema in nearby Wester Hailes.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five engines attended and two people were rescued from the ruins of the property before their arrival.

A Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) spokesperson said: “After a thorough investigation, the Health and Safety Executive have confirmed the incident in Baberton on Friday night was not related to SGN’s network.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the 84-year-old man who tragically died in this incident.

“Our thoughts also remain with the couple injured as a result of the explosion.

“We initially worked with the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity was made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.

“We’re working with Edinburgh Council to offer support to residents evacuated following the explosion.

“We’d like to reassure the local community that their gas supply is safe to use.”

SGN reminded people that if anyone smells gas inside or outside they should call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999.