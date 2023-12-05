But Tory MSP Russell Findlay said the Scottish Government needed "to go back to the drawing board" over the plans.

Published today, the paper states that a transgender woman “will not be eligible to be considered for admission or transfer to a women’s prison” if they have been convicted for a raft of crimes, including murder, assault, robbery, abduction, rape, and sexual harassment.

However, it goes on to say that there is an exception to this rule if the SPS’s Risk Management Team, and subsequently an executive panel, “are satisfied there is compelling evidence that they do not present an unacceptable risk of harm to those in the women's prison.“

The new policy follows on from the row over trans double rapist, Isla Bryson, who first appeared in court facing rape charges as Adam Graham.

Following conviction, the SPS made the decision to divert Bryson to Cornton Vale, Scotland's only women's prison, rather than the planned destination of HMP Barlinnie.

In their new policy, the prison service also says they would also “retain the ability to admit and accommodate individuals with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) in accordance with their sex at birth, if it is considered necessary to support people’s safety and wellbeing.”

Welcoming the policy, Ms Constance said: “This updated policy protects the safety and welfare of staff, those in their care and the rights of transgender people. It makes clear that if a transgender woman meets the service’s violence against women and girls criteria, they will be admitted and accommodated in the male estate.

“SPS has considerable expertise as well as a duty of care for the management of people in their custody and this policy upholds its responsibilities to deliver safe, secure and suitable services for all.”

Teresa Medhurst, Chief Executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said: “Every single individual in the care of SPS is treated with dignity and respect, with their rights upheld, and any risks carefully managed.

“Our staff have an excellent track record in working with our transgender population, and I know that will continue under this new policy.”

Mr Findlay, justice spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: “The SNP shamefully used vulnerable and voiceless female prisoners to impose its dangerous gender self-ID policy by stealth, which resulted in the obscene case of Isla Bryson being sent to a woman’s jail.

“These long overdue new guidelines actually put women at even greater risk by further eroding their fundamental right to single-sex space.

“They say that male prisoners with a history of violence against women or girls should be allowed in the female estate and will only be blocked if they present a risk, which is completely subjective. This is clearly unacceptable – and SNP ministers need to go back to the drawing board.”