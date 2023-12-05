The car, a black coloured Hyundai ix35, was parked on Alvanley Terrace, adjacent to Bruntsfield Links.

The man was startled by a witness and was seen leaving in the direction of Bruntsfield Place, where it is believed he got into a silver Peugeot and left in the direction of Morningside.

The man is described as white, late 30s, of average build, with dark brown hair which is long on the top and short at the back and sides. He has a sleeve tattoo and was wearing a light grey hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper, from Edinburgh Division CID, said: "Although the woman wasn't physically injured, she Has been left shaken by the incident.

“Whilst there is no risk to the wider public, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or observed the suspect in the surrounding areas before or after the incident mentioned, to please get in touch.

“We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2768 of 2 December. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.