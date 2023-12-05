Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following reports of an assault where a woman was threatened and pushed into her vehicle by a man.
The disturbance took place on Alvanley Terrace around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 2.
The car, a black coloured Hyundai ix35, was parked on Alvanley Terrace, adjacent to Bruntsfield Links.
The man was startled by a witness and was seen leaving in the direction of Bruntsfield Place, where it is believed he got into a silver Peugeot and left in the direction of Morningside.
READ MORE: Boy seriously injured in 'unprovoked' attack by gang while walking dog
The man is described as white, late 30s, of average build, with dark brown hair which is long on the top and short at the back and sides. He has a sleeve tattoo and was wearing a light grey hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.
Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper, from Edinburgh Division CID, said: "Although the woman wasn't physically injured, she Has been left shaken by the incident.
“Whilst there is no risk to the wider public, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or observed the suspect in the surrounding areas before or after the incident mentioned, to please get in touch.
“We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2768 of 2 December. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here