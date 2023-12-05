The crash involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van which left the road and collided with a tree.

The 20-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed until around 1.30am on Monday, 4 December to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle before it happened. If anyone has any dashcam footage from the area please let us know.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3203 of 3 December.”