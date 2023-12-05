Road policing officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash in the Falkirk area.
The incident happened on Glenfuir Road, west of the junction with Westburn Avenue, in Camelon shortly after 8.55pm on Sunday, December 3.
The crash involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van which left the road and collided with a tree.
The 20-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.
READ MORE: Boy seriously injured in 'unprovoked' attack by gang while walking dog
The road was closed until around 1.30am on Monday, 4 December to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle before it happened. If anyone has any dashcam footage from the area please let us know.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3203 of 3 December.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here