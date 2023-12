The release will take place at agreed sites in the upper River Spey catchment of the national park, located in the council areas of Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

NatureScot said the decision will help increase the current range of beavers in Scotland, as set out as a priority in Scotland's Beaver Strategy 2022-2045.

The approval marks the fifth catchment to which beavers have either been officially granted permission to remain or have been released. Populations are already established in Tayside, on the Forth, in Knapdale and Loch Lomond.

The application from the Park Authority was assessed by NatureScot in line with the Scottish Code for Conservation Translocations, which considers a range of issues including site suitability and potential impacts on neighbouring land management and community interests.

NatureScot said it has assessed the catchment as highly favourable for beavers, with a low risk of beaver/human conflict.

An environmental report highlights parts of the River Spey catchment have long been identified as one of the most suitable locations for beaver releases, the agency added.

It is hoped that establishing a new population in the River Spey will bring many biodiversity and ecosystem benefits to the Cairngorms National Park and make a significant contribution to beaver restoration in Scotland.

Donald Fraser, NatureScot Head of Wildlife Management, said: “This decision marks a significant milestone for beaver restoration in Scotland, bringing this keystone species back to one of our biggest river catchments with huge potential for beavers to contribute to habitat restoration and biodiversity enhancement in the Cairngorms National Park.

“We also appreciate and understand both the support and legitimate concerns articulated by farmers and crofters through the consultation process. We are satisfied that the monitoring and mitigation plans set out by the Cairngorms National Park Authority, alongside our existing Beaver Mitigation Scheme, will sufficiently address any potential conflicts that may arise.”

Cairngorms National Park

Alan McDonnell, Trees for Life’s Head of Nature Restoration, said: “The official return of beavers to the Cairngorms after four long centuries is wonderful news for Scotland’s biodiversity. Allowing these habitat-creating, flood-preventing animals to be relocated across Scotland – to where they are needed, and with the right support in place for farmers – offers hope for tackling the nature and climate emergencies.

“By moving rather than shooting beavers, we can help this keystone species get to work boosting biodiversity, tackling climate breakdown, and creating wildlife tourism opportunities.

“Scotland is one of the world's most nature-depleted countries, so we hope the Scottish Government's major public agencies will follow this inspiring rewilding lead and welcome beavers back to suitable habitat on their own land as soon as possible."

The Cairngorms National Park Authority has welcomed the announcement from NatureScot.

Sandy Bremner, Convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “We are pleased that NatureScot has granted the licence, allowing for the translocation of beavers to the Upper Spey catchment. This is a significant moment in the history of the National Park, with the licence allowing us to return beavers to the area after an absence of 400 years.

“I want to thank the Park Authority staff and everyone who has helped us reach this point. I am especially grateful to the National Farmers Union of Scotland, Scottish Land and Estates, the Spey Fishery Board, RSPB and NatureScot who have been with us since the very first Cairngorms Beaver Group meeting back in 2017 – and to all those who have expressed concerns and worked with us to shape further mitigation measures.”

The licence permits the release of up to six beaver families (pairs with dependent young) at the agreed sites in the first year. It also allows for future additional releases at other sites over the next five years up to a total of 15 beaver families. Any additional releases/sites would be subject to approval by the NatureScot licensing team.

The beavers will be trapped and taken under licence from areas where they are having a negative impact on Prime Agricultural Land and where mitigation measures have not been successful or are not possible.

The beavers will undergo appropriate health screening before being released, NatureScot said, with the first three sites receiving beavers in the coming weeks and months.