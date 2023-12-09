CINEMA
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Glasgow Film Theatre, Wednesday, 8.30pm
Yes, yes, yes, It’s A Wonderful Life is on. But of all the GFT’s Christmas treats this December this is the one we’re most looking forward to. Jacques Demy’s 1964 musical romance – all chocolate box colours and young love – is one of French cinema’s most joyous confections. Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo sing the lines. Michel Legrand provides the soundtrack – “Music is what life would have been like if Michel Legrand had been God”, the film critic David Thomson once suggested – and Demy provides the imagination. A jewel box of a movie.
BALLET
Scottish Ballet – Cinders!, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, until December 31
Opening today, this fresh art nouveau take on Cinderella, main image, has surprises in store. As well as choreography from Christopher Hampson and set and costume design from Elin Steele, this new version of the story comes in two flavours, as it were. On some nights Cinders will meet her Prince and on others Cinders will be male and will meet his Princess. This playful approach to the traditional fairy tale comes with all the glitter, sparkle and skill you would expect from Scottish Ballet. Oh, and Prokofiev’s music too, of course.
MUSIC
Alexis Ffrench, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Thursday
Composer and pianist Alexis Ffrench comes to Edinburgh this week with a new festive album, Christmas Piano, in tow. As the title suggests, it sees him tackle a few Yuletide favourites. His special guests on Thursday are the Scottish-Egyptian sibling classical crossover duo The Ayoub Sisters, above. The result? A suitably seasonal night out, we imagine.
The Magic Numbers, Oran Mor, Glasgow, Monday
Talking of families that play together … Despite the odd solo album and tour from various members, this much-loved band of siblings (made up of two brother-and-sister pairs) is still going strong in 2023. Just to make you feel old, it’s been nearly 20 years since their Mercury-nominated eponymous debut album was released back in 2005. They’ve now five albums under their belt and the harmonies remain peerless.
Ken Bruce’s Chart Hits, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Friday
Here’s a pop-classical mash-up for you. Hosted by the nation’s favourite DJ, Ken Bruce left, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra play some of the most famous pop songs of the last four decades. Tunes by everyone from the Rolling Stones to Robbie Williams and the Pet Shop Boys to Stormzy are given a fresh lick of paint by the RSNO (two coats, at the very least). Jacinta Whyte and Jon Boydon provide the vocals.
