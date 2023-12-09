Scottish Ballet – Cinders! (Image: Gavin Smart)

BALLET

Scottish Ballet – Cinders!, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, until December 31

Opening today, this fresh art nouveau take on Cinderella, main image, has surprises in store. As well as choreography from Christopher Hampson and set and costume design from Elin Steele, this new version of the story comes in two flavours, as it were. On some nights Cinders will meet her Prince and on others Cinders will be male and will meet his Princess. This playful approach to the traditional fairy tale comes with all the glitter, sparkle and skill you would expect from Scottish Ballet. Oh, and Prokofiev’s music too, of course.

READ MORE: Radio DJ Ken Bruce on why Scotland is still the 'biggest part of him'

MUSIC

Alexis Ffrench, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Thursday

Composer and pianist Alexis Ffrench comes to Edinburgh this week with a new festive album, Christmas Piano, in tow. As the title suggests, it sees him tackle a few Yuletide favourites. His special guests on Thursday are the Scottish-Egyptian sibling classical crossover duo The Ayoub Sisters, above. The result? A suitably seasonal night out, we imagine.

The Magic Numbers, Oran Mor, Glasgow, Monday

Talking of families that play together … Despite the odd solo album and tour from various members, this much-loved band of siblings (made up of two brother-and-sister pairs) is still going strong in 2023. Just to make you feel old, it’s been nearly 20 years since their Mercury-nominated eponymous debut album was released back in 2005. They’ve now five albums under their belt and the harmonies remain peerless.

Ken Bruce’s Chart Hits, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Friday

Here’s a pop-classical mash-up for you. Hosted by the nation’s favourite DJ, Ken Bruce left, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra play some of the most famous pop songs of the last four decades. Tunes by everyone from the Rolling Stones to Robbie Williams and the Pet Shop Boys to Stormzy are given a fresh lick of paint by the RSNO (two coats, at the very least). Jacinta Whyte and Jon Boydon provide the vocals.

READ MORE: A Very Crypto Christmas at Edinburgh Summerhall review