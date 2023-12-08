Louis Jadot Saint-Veran Burgundy

Dry, crisp and with a hint of toasted nuts, Jadot’s Veran is a lovely aperitif for those who prefer chardonnay and it won’t break the bank either.

Tesco's, Fenwick's, Finewinedirect from £18

READ MORE: Indian single malts are spicing up Scotch whisky wars

Corney & Barrow Margaux

Young, energetic fruit on the nose with a multi-layered palate of cherries, toasted oak and spice. A gorgeous and very affordable claret for the main course or as a rather special gift.

Corney&Barrow £29.50

Alvear 1927 PX, Solera

Wow, wow and just for clarity, WOW. I love PX sherry so my bar is set high for this style of wine and although this is a lookalike from Spain, it’s so incredible, who cares. Some of the wines inside the Solar pre-date the Wall Street crash so this intense raisin, fig and caramel delight is historic as well as legendary. Gift it to yourself to enjoy by the fire.

Nichols & Perks, Bowling Forest Vintners and others from £20

Croft 1985 Vintage Port

The 1985 vintage was outstanding across the Douro and the Crofts, now fully matured, is a delight with over-ripe plums, dark cherries and hints of toffee. Pair with a hard cheese and a good book in the afternoon.

Vintagewineandport.co.uk, MWH Wines from £69.95

Glenallachie whisky... any of them

I’m being intentionally vague here because I’ve yet to taste a poor one from Glenallachie, but if you can afford it, try the 18-year-old for a taste of heaven.

Stockists listed on theglenallachie.com

James Cosmo

Storyman by James Cosmo

Seriously, if you haven’t tried this, snap it up now. It’s a true bargain for the quality of the dram. Smooth, smooth, smooth, with a lovely vanilla finish.

annandaledistillery.com £59.95



www.richardsonsofwhitehaven.co.uk

@gerardfinewine