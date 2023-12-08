With Christmas around the corner, here’s a look at the perfect wines for the big day and perhaps a few gifts too.
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc NZ
The quintessential Marlborough sauvignon with lashings of tropical fruit and enough acid to refresh the dead. It’s the perfect aperitif and if you leave a glass for Santa, it’s the perfect wake-me-up for his journey.
Tescos, Sainsbury’s, Majestic etc from £24
Louis Jadot Saint-Veran Burgundy
Dry, crisp and with a hint of toasted nuts, Jadot’s Veran is a lovely aperitif for those who prefer chardonnay and it won’t break the bank either.
Tesco's, Fenwick's, Finewinedirect from £18
READ MORE: Indian single malts are spicing up Scotch whisky wars
Corney & Barrow Margaux
Young, energetic fruit on the nose with a multi-layered palate of cherries, toasted oak and spice. A gorgeous and very affordable claret for the main course or as a rather special gift.
Corney&Barrow £29.50
Alvear 1927 PX, Solera
Wow, wow and just for clarity, WOW. I love PX sherry so my bar is set high for this style of wine and although this is a lookalike from Spain, it’s so incredible, who cares. Some of the wines inside the Solar pre-date the Wall Street crash so this intense raisin, fig and caramel delight is historic as well as legendary. Gift it to yourself to enjoy by the fire.
Nichols & Perks, Bowling Forest Vintners and others from £20
Croft 1985 Vintage Port
The 1985 vintage was outstanding across the Douro and the Crofts, now fully matured, is a delight with over-ripe plums, dark cherries and hints of toffee. Pair with a hard cheese and a good book in the afternoon.
Vintagewineandport.co.uk, MWH Wines from £69.95
Glenallachie whisky... any of them
I’m being intentionally vague here because I’ve yet to taste a poor one from Glenallachie, but if you can afford it, try the 18-year-old for a taste of heaven.
Stockists listed on theglenallachie.com
Storyman by James Cosmo
Seriously, if you haven’t tried this, snap it up now. It’s a true bargain for the quality of the dram. Smooth, smooth, smooth, with a lovely vanilla finish.
annandaledistillery.com £59.95
www.richardsonsofwhitehaven.co.uk
@gerardfinewine
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here