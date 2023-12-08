With Christmas around the corner, here’s a look at the perfect wines for the big day and perhaps a few gifts too.

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc NZ
The quintessential Marlborough sauvignon with lashings of tropical fruit and enough acid to refresh the dead. It’s the perfect aperitif and if you leave a glass for Santa, it’s the perfect wake-me-up for his journey.
Tescos, Sainsbury’s, Majestic etc from £24

Louis Jadot Saint-Veran Burgundy
Dry, crisp and with a hint of toasted nuts, Jadot’s Veran is a lovely aperitif for those who prefer chardonnay and it won’t break the bank either.
Tesco's, Fenwick's, Finewinedirect from £18

READ MORE: Indian single malts are spicing up Scotch whisky wars

Corney & Barrow Margaux
Young, energetic fruit on the nose with a multi-layered palate of cherries, toasted oak and spice. A gorgeous and very affordable claret for the main course or as a rather special gift.
Corney&Barrow £29.50

Alvear 1927 PX, Solera
Wow, wow and just for clarity, WOW. I love PX sherry so my bar is set high for this style of wine and although this is a lookalike from Spain, it’s so incredible, who cares. Some of the wines inside the Solar pre-date the Wall Street crash so this intense raisin, fig and caramel delight is historic as well as legendary. Gift it to yourself to enjoy by the fire.
Nichols & Perks, Bowling Forest Vintners and others from £20

Croft 1985 Vintage Port
The 1985 vintage was outstanding across the Douro and the Crofts, now fully matured, is a delight with over-ripe plums, dark cherries and hints of toffee. Pair with a hard cheese and a good book in the afternoon.
Vintagewineandport.co.uk, MWH Wines from £69.95

Glenallachie whisky... any of them
I’m being intentionally vague here because I’ve yet to taste a poor one from Glenallachie, but if you can afford it, try the 18-year-old for a taste of heaven.

Stockists listed on theglenallachie.com

The Herald: James CosmoJames Cosmo

Storyman by James Cosmo
Seriously, if you haven’t tried this, snap it up now. It’s a true bargain for the quality of the dram. Smooth, smooth, smooth, with a lovely vanilla finish.
annandaledistillery.com £59.95
 

www.richardsonsofwhitehaven.co.uk 
@gerardfinewine

 