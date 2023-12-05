BrewDog Gatwick is the first UK bar to be opened with new partner SSP Group. The two companies have also just launched a BrewDog bar at Amsterdam Centraal Station.

The partnership will see SSP open and operate a number of BrewDog bars at airports and railway stations across the UK "over the next few years".

The move into the travel sector will expand BrewDog’s reach, with London Gatwick handling over 32.8 million passengers in 2022, and brings the brand’s range of award-winning craft beers to international travellers and those on the move.

Headquartered in Ellon, BrewDog employs over 2,300 staff (Image: BrewDog)

James Watt, BrewDog co-founder and chief executive, said: "We’re so pleased to open our epic new bar at London Gatwick, with our brilliant partners SSP.

"Whether you are heading off on holiday or a quick work trip, the bar is packed with BrewDog’s fantastic features for passengers to pass the time. Opening at airports and transport hubs is a key part of our growth plans to reach a wider global audience and ultimately make everyone as passionate about craft beer as we are."

Kari Daniels, chief executive of SSP UK & Ireland, said: "Following the successful opening of our first BrewDog in Amsterdam, we know it’s a brand that travellers absolutely love.

"Our shared ambition and combined expertise means we and BrewDog have been able to create something really special here at London Gatwick. Our understanding of the travelling consumer means we’re confident it will have massive appeal to the particular passenger demographic at this important international airport, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming our first guests here this week."

London Gatwick is the latest location in a series of openings that have helped BrewDog expand global footprint, which now spans 100 bars and hotels.

The company has plans to open a further 200 venues in key markets across the globe over the next seven years. The airport venture follows openings in the US, Hong Kong, India and Australia in recent months, and building on the launch of landmark sites in London Waterloo and Las Vegas.

BrewDog Gatwick also offers travellers a range of other features, including Zoom rooms for quiet calls, a photobooth and a game-zone with a selection of PlayStation and Xbox games.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: "BrewDog is an incredibly popular brand and, consistent with our objective of offering more choice that our passengers will love, will no doubt prove to be a real hit from opening."

