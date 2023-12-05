The company said the widely reported cost of living and inflationary pressures have impacted customer demand.

While there are weeks left of the “important” Christmas trading and January sales periods, Quiz appears to expect conditions to remain tough.

READ MORE: M&S says outlook uncertain after 'staggeringly successful' first half

“Given the shortfall in demand experienced in recent months and the potential for pressures on consumer demand to continue impacting across the sector, the Board currently anticipates that full year revenues will be approximately 6-8% lower than current market expectations,” said chief executive Tarak Ramzan.

He added: “As a Result, the Board anticipates reporting a loss before taxation for the year materially larger than previous expectations.”

Shares in Quiz fell around 14% in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange.