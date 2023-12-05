According to respected astronomy writer Alan Pickup, "the Geminids shower boasts the highest meteor rates of any of our annual showers and, for once, this year’s return occurs at a time when we have no interference from moonlight."

However, he warned that for a good view, "fewer clouds" are required.

When does the Geminid meteor shower peak in Scotland?





The Geminid meteor shower lasts from Monday, December 4 until Sunday, December 17 with the shower's broad peak set to take place on Thursday, December 14 from around 7pm.

During its peak, more than 100 medium-slow meteors per hour will shoot across Scotland's night skies.

Where do the Geminids come from?





According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the Geminids are set apart from other meteors because of their origin.

While most meteors originate from comets, the Germinids are leftover bits from an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

Unlike comets, asteroids don't develop tails when approaching the Sun with the Geminids said to radiate from near the star of Castor in the constellation Gemini.

The best places in Scotland to view the Geminid meteor shower

According to Alan Pickup on The Astronomical Society of Edinburgh website, the observation of this shower is severely impacted by urban light pollution, meaning areas with little or no light are desired if you want to view this cosmic wonder.

Luckily, there are a number of spots in Scotland perfect for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Geminid meteor shower.

Here are some of the best places to view the shower, according to Visit Scotland:

Galloway Forest Park

North Ronaldsay

Tomintoul and Glenlivet - Cairngorms Dark Sky Park

Isle of Coll

Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway

What is the Met Office's long-range forecast this December?





The Met Office states that from December 9 to December 18, the weather is set to be rainy with "very windy" conditions also expected.

There is also potential for "short-lived colder interludes," bringing frost, especially in northern areas like Scotland.

Find out more about the weather forecast on the Met Office website.