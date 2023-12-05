Scotland is in for a spectacular show this December as the Geminid meteor shower peaks across the country.
This year's shower, which has been described as potentially "our best meteor display in years," will last until Sunday, December 17.
According to respected astronomy writer Alan Pickup, "the Geminids shower boasts the highest meteor rates of any of our annual showers and, for once, this year’s return occurs at a time when we have no interference from moonlight."
However, he warned that for a good view, "fewer clouds" are required.
When does the Geminid meteor shower peak in Scotland?
The Geminid meteor shower lasts from Monday, December 4 until Sunday, December 17 with the shower's broad peak set to take place on Thursday, December 14 from around 7pm.
During its peak, more than 100 medium-slow meteors per hour will shoot across Scotland's night skies.
Where do the Geminids come from?
According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the Geminids are set apart from other meteors because of their origin.
While most meteors originate from comets, the Germinids are leftover bits from an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.
Unlike comets, asteroids don't develop tails when approaching the Sun with the Geminids said to radiate from near the star of Castor in the constellation Gemini.
Alan Pickup says: December contains what could be our best meteor display in years. The Geminids has the highest rates of any of our annual showers, this year without interference from the Moon. 4 - 17 Dec and peaks on 14. Keep an eye on our meteorcams. https://t.co/yJMPBIJ564 pic.twitter.com/WTdiHUlr6c— Astronomical Society of Edinburgh (@ASEdinburgh) December 3, 2023
The best places in Scotland to view the Geminid meteor shower
According to Alan Pickup on The Astronomical Society of Edinburgh website, the observation of this shower is severely impacted by urban light pollution, meaning areas with little or no light are desired if you want to view this cosmic wonder.
Luckily, there are a number of spots in Scotland perfect for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Geminid meteor shower.
Here are some of the best places to view the shower, according to Visit Scotland:
- Galloway Forest Park
- North Ronaldsay
- Tomintoul and Glenlivet - Cairngorms Dark Sky Park
- Isle of Coll
- Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway
What is the Met Office's long-range forecast this December?
The Met Office states that from December 9 to December 18, the weather is set to be rainy with "very windy" conditions also expected.
There is also potential for "short-lived colder interludes," bringing frost, especially in northern areas like Scotland.
Find out more about the weather forecast on the Met Office website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here