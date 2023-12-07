She is now celebrating her first Christmas thanks to blood donation - and people are being asked to donate early to save lives like hers this festive period.

Lottie's father Chris Watson said: “Our treasured daughter Lottie was born three months early. Lack of blood flow and loss of amniotic fluid resulted in an early delivery.

"Lottie had stopped growing and had reduced movements – she was delivered just in time. Lottie weighed just 1lb 4 when she was born, which dropped to 1lb 1."

Lottie was in Wishaw General for 13 weeks and received five blood transfusions.

Mr Watson said: “We knew she needed a transfusion before the numbers came back from the labs. Her colour would completely drain. She was like a whole new baby after her transfusion.

“I had never thought about giving blood, it simply hadn’t crossed my mind. When I saw what a difference it made to Lottie I swore I would give back as soon as she was well."

Lottie Watson is about to enjoy her first Christmas (Image: SNBTS)

Lottie now weighs 9lbs 4 and has recently started weaning on to solid foods.

In September Mr Watson attended the Wishaw Give Blood session with his wife Louise to give his first ever donation.

He said: “I wanted to give back because if it wasn’t for the kindness of strangers who gave up their time and blood I wouldn’t have my little girl.

“I’d like to thank all the donors who have made Lottie’s treatment possible, and my family wishes all of you a very merry Christmas.”

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is asking donors to book their festive appointment early to ensure blood and platelet supplies are at safe levels throughout the festive period.

Lottie with her brother Carson, 11 (Image: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service)

Debbie McNaughton, associate director of donor services at SNBTS, said: “We work with Scottish hospitals carefully to ensure the best blood products are available for all patient groups. An important patient group is premature babies who need specialised products.

"Every month, over 100 donations are manufactured specially for neonates. Baby Lottie will remind people about the need for these essential blood components. They will not take a rest over the festive period. Our appointment grids are open, and we need everyone to book their festive appointment now."

This year, the service is particularly asking for donors with the blood group O or A to come forward.

Ms McNaughton said: "Demand for these blood groups is expected to be high over the festive period. We also need O Negative donors, who are the only donors whose blood group can safely be given to everyone in an emergency situation.

"Christmas day is on a Monday, which means we must ask donors to come forward early to ensure supplies are at safe levels. Peak collection days are normally midweek for blood donors.

Lottie Watson with her mum Louise, dad Chris, and brother Carson (Image: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service)

"Platelets have a shelf life of only seven days, and we anticipate donors will be busy the weekend before Christmas.

"It’s very important donors come forward throughout December and into the New Year, to ensure Scottish hospitals are well stocked.”

Between December 7-24, the SNBTS must receive 269 platelet donors and 8,843 whole blood donors to maintain a safe supply.

Donor centres are available across Scotland, with locations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Livingston, and Inverness. There are also community sessions throughout Scotland.

Book an appointment to give blood by creating an online donor account at www.scotblood.co.uk, or calling 0345 90 90 999 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm).