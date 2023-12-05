Emergency services attended the scene and a 19-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

READ MORE: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Scots town

The Scottish Sun, which first reported the incident, said it happened during a clay pigeon shooting event and was a “complete freak accident”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday, 3 December, 2023, police received a report of a 19-year-old woman being injured by a firearm at a gun club in the Tarbert area.

"The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and enquiries into the incident area ongoing.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”