Highlands Rewilding has completed the sale, at cost, of this small fraction of its 1370 hectare Tayvallich Estate to the local community body Tayvallich Initiative – and plans to make such land sales a “key part” of their model.

Jeremy Leggett, founder and CEO of the company, as well as a former Greenpeace director, said: "Where there is demand for community ownership of land we want to fulfil this part of our community prosperity aim, by empowering the community to own their own land.

“We see it as a win–win for both communities and private land owners working together to achieve joint aspirations for nature recovery and community prosperity.”

The sale follows the signing of a novel land management Memorandum of Understanding with the initiative.

Highlands Rewilding has also published a 'community engagement roadmap' and launched a 'community joint venture project which, it said, aims to “capitalise on environmental improvements from rewilding and the valuable ecosystem services they generate” and “develop community benefits from natural capital”.

The buy-out also follows a successful bid to the Scottish Land Fund, which awarded Tayvallich Initiative £565,608 to fund the purchase of two plots of land at Turbiskill from Highlands Rewilding.

Tayvallich Initiative is currently focussing on applications for planning consent to build housing for affordable rent in the area, where population and school roll are low.

A spokesperson said, “Reversing depopulation and maintaining and developing employment in the area are key concerns, while also maintaining the area’s natural richness and responding and adapting to the climate and biodiversity emergencies.

"Our aspirations here align with Highlands Rewilding, and community ownership of Turbiskill, alongside the wider Tayvallich Estate management will help to enable these ambitions to be realised”.

The sale is not the first time that Highlands Rewilding has pioneered a new model or approach. When the company completed the purchase of Tayvallich in May 2023, it was financed by a successful crowdfunding campaign, in conjunction with private investment and a loan from the UK Infrastructure Bank: the first loan of its kind dedicated to nature recovery in the UK.

Jeremy Leggett has said: “The model Highlands Rewilding is pursuing is one that can attract investment into nature recovery at the scale desperately needed to halt biodiversity collapse, with the community invited to be part of this; second only to that within Community Land Trusts”.

Tayvallich is one of three estates owned by Highlands Rewilding - the two others are Bunloit and Beldorney - and the company recently published its third "natural capital report".

Data included comes from "open air laboratories" at its sites, which are attempting to develop "robust and scalable nature-based solutions through data collection and analysis from over 2000 hectares of land in Scotland."

This nature-based science, the company says, is a key ingredient to developing natural capital credits, including biodiversity uplift or for tracking carbon sequestration.

Mr Leggett said: “We are seeing markets emerge which have the potential to bring substantial investment into natural capital uplift, with a particular focus on carbon and biodiversity. It is vital that these markets are developed to ensure that any claims of uplift are accurately reflecting meaningful restorative action and producing valuable benefits to people. Our open air laboratories do just that. In everything we do, we’re aiming to demonstrate how natural capital can be verifiably for the planet, and for people.”