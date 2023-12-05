A series of six exclusive dining events will mark the launch of the new Fallachan Kitchen in Glasgow this month.
Chef-owner, Craig Grozier has created a nine-course tasting menu for each of the ‘Fallachan Nights’ experiences which will run between Thursday, December 14 and Saturday, December 23 in the city's Finnieston.
Located in a railway arch not far from events and arts venue SWG3, the new venue and has been designed as an open space with a 12-cover communal ‘chef’s’ table taking pride of place.
This will also allow Mr Grozier and his team to offer private hire bookings.
With an ‘unwavering commitment’ to hyper-seasonal produce, Fallachan works directly with local fishermen and butchers including David Lowrie’s Fish Merchant, Butchery at Bowhouse and The Free Company Farm.
Its chefs are said to forage for wild food around the country on a regular basis, using ‘ancient preservation techniques’ to compliment the fresh flavours of Scotand's natural larder.
The December menu for Fallachan Nights features ingredients such as Borders hare, Fallachan house charcuterie, Bruichladdich whisky malts and truffles cultivated in East Lothian.
Hailing from Dingwall, Mr Grozier began his culinary career in Edinburgh before travelling the globe to gather inspiration from different cuisines and cultures that would help him to establish his own business in 2012.
Speaking of the Fallachan Kitchen, Grozier told the Herald last month: “From a culinary perspective, Glasgow is a very different city than it was 10 years ago, and it feels like we’re coming into a new era where people are enjoying food on a whole new level.
"Years went by without a Michelin Star, and although that’s not the be-all and end-all, that says a lot about what the demand was like at the time.
"In lockdowns, all people could do was cook at home which developed a deeper relationship with food.
“People are embracing what we’re doing, which without listing buzzwords is all about keeping it seasonal and local because that’s what I believe creates good food.
“We’re really looking forward to working from a more public-facing perspective.”
Fallachan Kitchen is located at Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Place in Glasgow/
The initial six dates for Fallachan Nights are Thursday, December 14 to Saturday, December 16 and Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 23.
Reservations are now open with the menu starting at £80 per person.
For more information click here.
