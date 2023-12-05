This year, Britpop legends Pulp will be headlining the concert in the gardens beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, while revellers boogie at a silent disco, and the streets are lit up with a torchlit procession.

Here's everything you need to know about the celebrations, including how to get tickets, event details, and what to expect from Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023.

When is Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023?





Edinburgh Hogmanay in 2022

Hogmanay is held each year on December 31, also known as New Year's Eve.

However, because the event is such a big deal in Edinburgh, there will be a run-up of events in the city in the lead up to the day.

Edinburgh's official Hogmanay celebrations start on Friday, December 29 and roll into New Year's Day on January 1, 2024.

What Hogmanay celebrations are happening in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh Hogmanay torchlit procession

Hogmanay torchlit procession

Kicking off Edinburgh's Hogmanay will be a torchlit procession through the city centre on Friday, December 29.

Raising money for Social Bite, the event will see 20,000 people carry a torch through the streets to shine a light on homelessness. The procession will start at 6pm in The Meadows and make its way in the city centre for an 8.30pm finish.

Attendance tickets cost £7.50 and tickets with a torch cost £20, with a donation to a £2 donation to Social Bite.

Night Afore Disco Party

ABBA tribute act Björn Again will headline the Night Afore Disco Party in Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens on Saturday, December 30.

With support acts including live band Massaoke and DJ Ewan Cameron from Greatest Hits Radio, the family-friendly event will run from 6.30pm until 10pm, with tickets from £35.

Edinburgh Hogmanay Street Party

Live performers at Edinburgh Hogmanay

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Hogmanay street party will see around 40,000 revellers bring in the New Year in style on December 31.

Party-goers can expect street performers, pipers, drummers, funfair attractions, street food and drink and live music as the city centre is split into zones.

The Pulp performance will be live broadcast to screens at the Pop Zone in Princes Street, while the new Tartan Zone on Waverley Bridge will see live performances from Elephant Sessions and ceilidh dancing with the Hannah Fisher Ceilidh Band.

The Disco Zone in Market Street will see 4,000 participants enjoy a silent disco with tunes from the past 30 years of Edinburgh's Hogmanay and a host of DJs on the night.

Concert in the Gardens

Sheffield rockers Pulp will be headlining the 2023 Concert in the Gardens on December 31.

As Jarvis Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask 'Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?' What will your answer be? Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Taking place in West Princes Street Gardens, the show kicks off at 9pm and ends at 12.50am and will be supported by a Hot Chip DJ set.

How to get tickets for Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023 street party and Pulp

Pulp will perform at Edinburg Hogmanay 2023 (Image: PA)

Tickets for Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party cost £28.50 for general admittance and £23.50 for local residents with an EH postcode, while Silent Disco tickets cost £36.

Tickets are currently still available on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website.

The main tickets for Edinburgh's Concert in the Gardens with Pulp have sold out, however there are still gardens tickets available for the secondary viewing area from £72.50 on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website.

It should be noted the Street Party and Concert in the Gardens are separate events and separate tickets must be purchased for each of them.