The eyes of the world will be on Scotland's Capital city for Edinburgh's 2023 Hogmanay celebrations.
After the Christmas festivities are out the way, thousands are expected to descend on the city centre for a live music concert, street party, and of course fireworks.
This year, Britpop legends Pulp will be headlining the concert in the gardens beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, while revellers boogie at a silent disco, and the streets are lit up with a torchlit procession.
Here's everything you need to know about the celebrations, including how to get tickets, event details, and what to expect from Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023.
When is Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023?
Hogmanay is held each year on December 31, also known as New Year's Eve.
However, because the event is such a big deal in Edinburgh, there will be a run-up of events in the city in the lead up to the day.
Edinburgh's official Hogmanay celebrations start on Friday, December 29 and roll into New Year's Day on January 1, 2024.
What Hogmanay celebrations are happening in Edinburgh?
Hogmanay torchlit procession
Kicking off Edinburgh's Hogmanay will be a torchlit procession through the city centre on Friday, December 29.
Raising money for Social Bite, the event will see 20,000 people carry a torch through the streets to shine a light on homelessness. The procession will start at 6pm in The Meadows and make its way in the city centre for an 8.30pm finish.
Attendance tickets cost £7.50 and tickets with a torch cost £20, with a donation to a £2 donation to Social Bite.
Night Afore Disco Party
ABBA tribute act Björn Again will headline the Night Afore Disco Party in Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens on Saturday, December 30.
With support acts including live band Massaoke and DJ Ewan Cameron from Greatest Hits Radio, the family-friendly event will run from 6.30pm until 10pm, with tickets from £35.
Edinburgh Hogmanay Street Party
Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Hogmanay street party will see around 40,000 revellers bring in the New Year in style on December 31.
Party-goers can expect street performers, pipers, drummers, funfair attractions, street food and drink and live music as the city centre is split into zones.
The Pulp performance will be live broadcast to screens at the Pop Zone in Princes Street, while the new Tartan Zone on Waverley Bridge will see live performances from Elephant Sessions and ceilidh dancing with the Hannah Fisher Ceilidh Band.
The Disco Zone in Market Street will see 4,000 participants enjoy a silent disco with tunes from the past 30 years of Edinburgh's Hogmanay and a host of DJs on the night.
Concert in the Gardens
Sheffield rockers Pulp will be headlining the 2023 Concert in the Gardens on December 31.
As Jarvis Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask 'Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?' What will your answer be? Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”
Taking place in West Princes Street Gardens, the show kicks off at 9pm and ends at 12.50am and will be supported by a Hot Chip DJ set.
How to get tickets for Edinburgh Hogmanay 2023 street party and Pulp
Tickets for Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party cost £28.50 for general admittance and £23.50 for local residents with an EH postcode, while Silent Disco tickets cost £36.
Tickets are currently still available on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website.
The main tickets for Edinburgh's Concert in the Gardens with Pulp have sold out, however there are still gardens tickets available for the secondary viewing area from £72.50 on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website.
It should be noted the Street Party and Concert in the Gardens are separate events and separate tickets must be purchased for each of them.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here