The hiring surge will directly contribute to shipbuilding work in Glasgow and forms part of a wider recruitment boost that will see almost 2,700 new trainees join teams across the UK.

The Govan and Scotstoun sites are responsible for building the Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy which are among the world’s most advanced warships.

Scottish roles breakdown

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems chief executive, said: "As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential."

He added: "Providing high quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites."

Robert Halfon, Minister for Higher Education, Apprenticeships and Skills, said: "We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see."

Mr Falfon added: "Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK."

Last year, BAE Systems invested approximately £180m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK and currently has more than 5,500 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than 10% of its almost 40,000 strong UK workforce.

With more than 60 programmes available, there are opportunities at every level, from steelwork and electrical engineering to cyber security, software development, human resources and project management.

Successful applicants have the chance to work on some of the world’s most advanced technology programmes including the Type 26 frigates, Global Combat Air Programme and the UK’s next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.

The closing date for apprentice applications is February 28, 2024. There are multiple graduate intakes throughout the year, including January, April, July and September. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/earlycareers

Early careers opportunities are just one part of the company’s wider recruitment drive. BAE Systems is currently recruiting thousands of skilled workers from steelworkers to data scientists across the UK.

Additionally there are thousands of roles available across the UK for experienced professionals. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/experiencedprofessionals