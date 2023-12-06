Those travelling with Jet2CityBreaks over the festive period can book flights with airline Jet2.com including a 22kg baggage allowance, and a choice of two-five star hotels in central locations in one handy package.

Jet2.com said: "With the countdown to the New Year well under way and some fantastic last-minute deals available in Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter sale, now is the perfect time to book a magical city break escape.

“Now operating as a year-round destination for Jet2CityBreaks, Greece’s capital city offers a unique New Year’s Eve celebration by combining the culture of ancient Greece with street parties, authentic street food and vibrant music.

"Watch the sun set on another year by world-renowned historical sites such as the Acropolis as fireworks light up the skies."

In one example, Jet2CityBreaks is also offering four nights room only departing from Glasgow on December 29 for £719 per person based on two sharing.

Jet2.com added: "Walk the paths of emperors this New Year’s Eve in the iconic capital of Italy.

"Wish for an incredible year by the Trevi Fountain before heading to an outdoor concert by the ancient architecture and luscious parks."

It said: "Enjoy the tranquility of the last day of the year before the city comes alive at night to celebrate, with lights shining from dainty restaurants, cafes and bars on every lively street."

It added about the Spanish destination: "Whether it’s seeing in the New Year on the beach for the first swim of the year or at the city’s bustling street parties, Barcelona guarantees an upbeat New Year’s Eve celebration.

"Between the quirky neighbourhoods and breathtaking sights, find yourself sampling local delicacies as traditional Flamenco dancers parade the streets. Swing by a rooftop bar to take in the breathtaking views from above as the countdown to January commences."