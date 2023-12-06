The former PM said he understood "the feelings of these victims and their families", adding: "I am deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and the suffering of those victims and their families.

"And grateful though I am to the hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers and many other public servants - people in all walks of life - who helped to protect our country throughout a dreadful pandemic, I do hope that this inquiry will help to get the answers to the difficult questions that those victims and their families are rightly asking so that we can protect ourselves better in the future and prevent further suffering."

Boris Johnson giving evidence to UK Covid Inquiry on December 6 2023 (Image: PA)

It came as it emerged last night that Mr Johnson has been unable to provide any of his WhatsApp messages covering the period of the first lockdown, from February to June 2020, due to a "technical issue".

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he had "not deleted any messages".

Ahead of proceedings getting underway this morning, Glasgow-based solicitor Aamer Anwar - the lead solicitor for the Scottish Covid Bereaved group - held an impromptu press conference outside the London inquiry headquarters, where he said any apology from the former PM's government had treated the elderly "like toxic waste".

Mr Anwar said: "Boris Johnson is expected to issue an apology this morning.

"Yet he will claim he saved thousands of lives.

"For many of the bereaved that will be a grotesque distortion of the truth.

"In Boris Johnson's words, instead of solving a national crisis, his government presided over a total disgusting orgy of narcissism.

"He did let the bodies pile up and the elderly were treated as toxic waste.

"As a result, over a quarter of a million people died from Covid. They cannot speak for themselves but their families, the bereaved and all those impacted by Covid deserve the truth today."

Earlier, policing minister Chris Philp defended Boris Johnson's record during the pandemic.

Mr Philp told Sky News: "We were in uncharted territory and he was trying, as far as I can see, to make the right decisions in a very difficult, fast-moving situation."

But he added: "There's no doubt, of course, looking back with hindsight you can look at things and say 'well, that could have been done better'."

Protesters outside UK Covid inquiry on December 6 2023, as Boris Johnson begins giving evidence (Image: PA)

Policing minister Chris Philp said if Boris Johnson had said "let the bodies pile high" during the pandemic it would have been "inappropriate" and the wrong language for a prime minister to use.

"If he did say it, I think it was inappropriate and wrong language, even if used in a private meeting," he told Sky News.

Policing minister Chris Philp joked "it's the first time Boris has ever been early for anything" after the the former prime minister arrived at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry about three hours before he is due to give evidence.

Mr Philp told Sky News the inquiry should be about "dispassionately and forensically understanding what lessons can be learnt" but that he was "sure there are things we could have done better".