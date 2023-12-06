National Galleries of Scotland leaders have been ordered to attend a court hearing in a long-running copyright dispute.
Glasgow artist Mary Redmond is pursuing legal action, claiming a work currently on show by Barbadian-Scots artist Alberta Whittle was created using a "significant" part of her own sculpture, without her permission or acknowledgment by the gallery.
Ms Redmond claims she has requested meetings with the National Galleries and the other artist to attempt to resolve the dispute out of court but neither had agreed to this.
In the latest twist, Ms Redmond is seeking a court order to prevent the Modern One gallery from showing the work until the dispute is resolved.
A sheriff has now ordered the Glasgow artist and NGS (National Galleries of Scotland) to attend a hearing in February.
Alberta Whittle is currently in on an artists' residency in Nigeria and has not commented on the row.
In legal documents seen by The Herald, Ms Redmond states that NGS is "infringing my copyright and [is] breaching my moral and intellectual rights by displaying a sculpture which incorporates a significant part of my work without my permission or acknowledgment."
She accuses NGS of "dragging its feet" over the mediation process until the show ends.
A sheriff has ordered both parties to attend a case management discussion on February 22.
READ MORE: Glasgow artist faced 'accusations of racism' following 'stolen art' row
The panels from Ms Redmond's sculpture, The Venny The Jumps were used by Ms Whittle in her work, Memorial for the Great Carer, which has been on show at Modern One since May. The show is due to end in January.
Ms Redmond, who has shown internationally, was commissioned to create a large outdoor sculpture at Hospitalfield House Arts Centre in Arbroath in 2018.
She claims she only agreed that the sheets could be recycled.
READ MORE: National Galleries of Scotland appoints first female director-general
Lawyers acting on behalf of Ms Whittle, whose work deals with themes including racism and slavery and has exhibited at the Venice Biennale, claim she was given permission to take the sheets by Lucy Byatt, director of Hospitalfield.
Philip Hannay, Managing Director of Cloch Solicitors in Glasgow, said the dispute raises a number of legal issues.
He said: "Whatever happens to the physical material, she [Mary] likely still has various intellectual property rights in relation to the underlying artwork, which the material in question once formed part - for example copyright and moral rights.
"I think people generally understand copyright to mean that you can't reproduce something but the restricted activities are actually more broad than that.
"Importantly for artists this also includes the right to restrict the public exhibition of the artwork (including a key part) without consent."
Ms Redmond has disclosed that she faced accusations of racism on social media after the dispute was made public, which she said had been "extremely upsetting". She said she had reported this to X, formerly known as Twitter and Police Scotland.
An NGS spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment at this time due to ongoing legal proceedings.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here