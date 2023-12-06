Ms Redmond claims she has requested meetings with the National Galleries and the other artist to attempt to resolve the dispute out of court but neither had agreed to this.

Glasgow artist Mary Redmond says she had tried to resolve the dispute through mediation (Image: Newsquest)

In the latest twist, Ms Redmond is seeking a court order to prevent the Modern One gallery from showing the work until the dispute is resolved.

A sheriff has now ordered the Glasgow artist and NGS (National Galleries of Scotland) to attend a hearing in February.

Alberta Whittle is currently in on an artists' residency in Nigeria and has not commented on the row.

Mary Redmond's sculptural work The Venny Jumps (Image: Mary Redmond)

In legal documents seen by The Herald, Ms Redmond states that NGS is "infringing my copyright and [is] breaching my moral and intellectual rights by displaying a sculpture which incorporates a significant part of my work without my permission or acknowledgment."

Alberta Whittle's work is on show at Modern One (Image: Mary Redmond)

She accuses NGS of "dragging its feet" over the mediation process until the show ends.

A sheriff has ordered both parties to attend a case management discussion on February 22.

The panels from Ms Redmond's sculpture, The Venny The Jumps were used by Ms Whittle in her work, Memorial for the Great Carer, which has been on show at Modern One since May. The show is due to end in January.

Ms Redmond, who has shown internationally, was commissioned to create a large outdoor sculpture at Hospitalfield House Arts Centre in Arbroath in 2018.

She claims she only agreed that the sheets could be recycled.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Ms Whittle, whose work deals with themes including racism and slavery and has exhibited at the Venice Biennale, claim she was given permission to take the sheets by Lucy Byatt, director of Hospitalfield.

Barbadian-Scots artist Alberta Whittle says she was given permission to use the panels in her work (Image: PA)

Philip Hannay, Managing Director of Cloch Solicitors in Glasgow, said the dispute raises a number of legal issues.

He said: "Whatever happens to the physical material, she [Mary] likely still has various intellectual property rights in relation to the underlying artwork, which the material in question once formed part - for example copyright and moral rights.

"I think people generally understand copyright to mean that you can't reproduce something but the restricted activities are actually more broad than that.

"Importantly for artists this also includes the right to restrict the public exhibition of the artwork (including a key part) without consent."

Ms Redmond has disclosed that she faced accusations of racism on social media after the dispute was made public, which she said had been "extremely upsetting". She said she had reported this to X, formerly known as Twitter and Police Scotland.

An NGS spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment at this time due to ongoing legal proceedings.”