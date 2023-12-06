THE Scottish Parliament has been accused of a “farcical” over-reaction after confiscating a badge from a feminist attending one of its committees.
The woman, who last year received an apology from Holyrood after being ejected for wearing a scarf in suffragette colours, was stopped by security staff this morning.
She was asked by a female guard to remove a badge the size of a coin from her lapel composed of the venus symbol and two Xs representing female chromosomes.
The woman, who was on her way to a committee to listen to a petition on accurately recording the sex of the accused in rape cases, challenged the request.
She said a male guard then showed her a picture of the same badge on his phone, saying it was banned because it represented a "lobbying" organisation.
I wonder if one day I will past @ScotParl security without having my clothing policed for thought crimes. It's very tiring and a less uppity woman may be put off from trying to engage with the democratic process her ancestors fought for. 💚🤍💜 https://t.co/uznklZwdlk pic.twitter.com/K3ZV6MUO1B— 🦖Obsolesence (@Obsolesence) December 6, 2023
The badge is sold by the For Women Scotland group, which campaigns for the sex-based rights of women and children, and has been a vocal critic of gender reforms.
According to the woman, who uses the Twitter handle Obsolescence, the male guard said a new policy from Holyrood’s chief executive had banned the badge six months ago.
The woman was given a receipt and told she could collect it on her way out.
Speaking to the Herald, the woman, who described herself as a middle-aged scientist but did not want to be named, said the incident was “farcical” and “tiring”.
She said: “I’m sick of being approached by security. I’m not doing anything wrong.
“I’m coming to watch a democratic debate.
It can be quite humiliating being approached like this but they’re not going to stop me.”
She added: “I’m worried about the message it sends to people.
“They’re monitoring people’s clothing and worrying about tiny lapel badges.
“It’s not doing anything to encourage women to engage in the democratic process.
“The way I have been treated in the last two years has been pretty damn poor.”
In November 2022, the same woman was ejected by security from a Holyrood committee after refusing to remove a scarf in the purple, white and green of the suffragette movement.
She had been trying to watch the Equalities Committee as it discussed the Scottish Government’s controversial gender recognition laws.
It led to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone issuing a public apology for the “error”.
Dear @ScotParl I am trying to write. But your determination to win the ‘North Korea Gold Star’ for the most stupid, authoritarian parliament in Europe is distracting me from my work. Can you please stop it, because no matter how hard you try, #WomenWontWheesht https://t.co/qAWWOImWCd— Susan Dalgety (@DalgetySusan) December 6, 2023
She told MSPs: “Let me make one thing crystal clear - suffrage colours are not, and never have been, banned at the Scottish Parliament.
"We actively support and promote universal suffrage in a number of ways at Holyrood and will continue to do so."
"The action taken was an error, and I would like to apologise on behalf of the Parliament. The wearing of a scarf in those colours does not, in itself, breach the visitor code of conduct.
"The parliament wishes people to engage with the democratic process, including observing elected representatives debate and make the law of the country."
The woman whose badge was confiscated today was also wearing a suffragette scarf, but parliament security did not object to that.
Tory MSP Russell Findlay said: “The reasons sound like nonsense. Ater the farce of a confiscated scarf in suffragette colours during the SNP’s gender self-ID debate, they should know better.”
Let's not forget that campaign merchandise has always been banned from the chamber. That hasn't stopped the Greens, however, who "forget" all the time. Sometimes, they even leverage this forgetfulness to sell... pic.twitter.com/gOeQeugitb— For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) December 6, 2023
Other Twitter/X users posted picture of MSPs wearing badges in support of a variety of causes.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “A member of the public was asked to remove a badge in line with the Parliament’s Visitor Behaviour Policy which prohibits the display of banners, flags or political slogans, including on clothing and accessories”
