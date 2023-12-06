The sale of The Crieff Food Company, which Mr Landale established in 2017 in a former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, was brokered by Christie & Co.

Mr Landale said: “I am proud and pleased that we completed the sale of The Crieff Food Company to The Klondyke Group. I would like to thank all those past and present who have helped make The Crieff Food Company the very special place it is today. I am leaving a successful business in good hands, and I wish The Klondyke Group and all the fabulous TCFC staff every success in the future.”

Klondyke Group said it intends to continue running the farm shop under its existing name. Chief executive David Yardley said: “The Crieff Food Company has been long admired by Klondyke and is a great addition to the group. The nature of the business works nicely alongside our garden centres, and we look forward to working with the team at Crieff to learn from their foodie expertise.”

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Crieff Food Company is a wonderful business offering the best products Scotland has to offer. From the first minute the buyers showed interest, both parties worked tirelessly to ensure a deal could completed.

“Christie & Co were happy to work with owner and founder, Jamie Landale, throughout the process and wish him the best in his next venture. Outstanding retail businesses like this demand strong premiums in the marketplace, with Christie & Co well placed to connect our clients with our trusted buyer network.”