AN upmarket farm store in the popular Perthshire tourist town of Crieff has changed hands.
The Crieff Food Company, an award-winning food hall, café, and gift shop, has been sold by founder and local farmer Jamie Landale to the Klondyke Group. Klondyke operates a portfolio of more than 20 garden centres across Scotland, England, and Wales.
The sale of The Crieff Food Company, which Mr Landale established in 2017 in a former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, was brokered by Christie & Co.
READ MORE: Crieff Hydro reports fall in profits as running costs soar
Mr Landale said: “I am proud and pleased that we completed the sale of The Crieff Food Company to The Klondyke Group. I would like to thank all those past and present who have helped make The Crieff Food Company the very special place it is today. I am leaving a successful business in good hands, and I wish The Klondyke Group and all the fabulous TCFC staff every success in the future.”
Klondyke Group said it intends to continue running the farm shop under its existing name. Chief executive David Yardley said: “The Crieff Food Company has been long admired by Klondyke and is a great addition to the group. The nature of the business works nicely alongside our garden centres, and we look forward to working with the team at Crieff to learn from their foodie expertise.”
Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Crieff Food Company is a wonderful business offering the best products Scotland has to offer. From the first minute the buyers showed interest, both parties worked tirelessly to ensure a deal could completed.
READ MORE: Scottish Greens deal major blow to hospitality sector
“Christie & Co were happy to work with owner and founder, Jamie Landale, throughout the process and wish him the best in his next venture. Outstanding retail businesses like this demand strong premiums in the marketplace, with Christie & Co well placed to connect our clients with our trusted buyer network.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here