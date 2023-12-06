Infobae made the list of 10 ‘most outstanding’ beaches to be found across the world to offer readers a “selection of proposals different from the norm” ahead of the summer holiday season in Argentina, which runs from December to March.

Among the beaches making the list are Algar de Benagil, a seaside cave considered one of Portugal's most famous natural landmarks and Ninety Mile Beach, a fabled strip of sand on the western coast of the Aupori Peninsula in New Zealand.

Joining them is Maho Beach on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, famous for being one of the world’s most extreme ‘plane-spotting’ destinations due to its location adjacent to the island’s Princess Juliana International Airport.

READ MORE: Luxury chain opens first Scottish hotel in city centre

In 10th position on the list is Thurso Beach, which stretches for about 500 meters alongside Thurso, mainland Scotland's most northerly town.

The town, which hosted the 2023 Scottish Surfing National Championships back in April this year, is known as the UK’s cold water surfing mecca.

About Thurso Beach, Infobae wrote: “The heat in summer can be too suffocating for some people, but that doesn't mean they have to give up spending their days at the beach.

“The perfect solution is found in Thurso, a small town in northern Europe. Thurso Beach is located there, nothing more and nothing less than the beach in Europe with the coldest atmosphere in summer, and at this time of year the average temperature is only 15 degrees.

“The beach extends for around 500 meters into Thurso Bay and is one of the most northerly points on mainland Britain. In addition, being exposed to the Atlantic winds, it is one of the best surfing destinations in the country.”

The other beaches to make up the top 10 are Jumeirah Beach in Dubai, Nogales Beach on La Palma in the Canary Islands, Driftwood Beach in the US state of Georgia, Ghajn Tuffieha Bay in Malta, Playa Escondida in Mexico and Blackrock, a beach in the northwest of Rarotonga in The Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

The inclusion of Thurso Beach in the list comes after the Thurso coastline was named among the top 10 surfing spots in the world in a poll last year.

In a recent ranking by hotel package comparison website ParkSleepFly Thurso was judged to be the tenth best spot for surfing in the entire world.