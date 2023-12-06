Scots can buy homeless people Christmas dinner on December 25 as part of a festive campaign.
Social Bite and itison have joined forces for the 10th year to fundraise for disadvantaged people, and are asking the public to donate just £5 towards a Christmas meal or to provide gifts for children who may not have presents to open.
Over the last decade, the campaign has raised more than £3 million with 700,000 donations made.
People will be given three options when they donate: to contribute £5 for a Christmas dinner for a homeless person, provide presents for children, or make a donation to the first Social Bite villages in Glasgow and Dundee, giving someone the gift of a home.
Launching the campaign with itison CEO Oli Norman on Wednesday (December 6), Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn MBE said: “Over the past 10 years, itison customers have been some of our most loyal donors and we’re extremely grateful to them for their on-going support.
"Their donations have made a true difference to people experiencing homelessness.
"This year, is even more important as we ask for support for our planned Social Bite Villages in Dundee and just outside Glasgow, which will transform the lives of many.”
Oli Norman said: “When we first launched our partnership with Social Bite back in 2014, our goal was to help raise enough to provide 800 dinners for people who were experiencing homelessness.
“We sold 800 vouchers in the first hour and it’s quite phenomenal that we are now in our tenth year having donated over 750,000 meals so far.
“As the temperatures plummet outside, this is one the hardest and loneliest times of the year for people facing homelessness and we are calling on our members to dig deep to donate and help us spread the word of the vital work Social Bite provides at this time of the year.”
Social Bite coffee shops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee will be opening their doors on Christmas Day to provide people who need it most with a Christmas meal plus support, warmth and a "sense of safety and belonging".
The money raised from the itison appeal will go towards providing Christmas dinner with all the trimmings that day, and also on providing meals in 2024.
Festive opening hours for the charity's coffee shop in Aberdeen will be 11am-4pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while in Edinburgh and Glasgow the hours will be 12pm-4pm.
Donations can be made at itison’s website by visiting itison.com/donate.
