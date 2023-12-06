The 43-year-old woman was found dead a week later on 27 November within a property in the city’s Mastrick Close.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

Police say that the woman had been involved in a collision while riding her black e-scooter 5.20pm on Whitemyres Avenue, Aberdeen.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or drivers who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact them.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from Road Policing said: “While it is unclear at this stage whether the collision and any injuries the woman sustained contributed to her death, it is important that we establish the full circumstances of what happened.



“I am appealing for anyone who was in Whitemyres Avenue around 5.20pm on Monday, 20 November, and may have seen a woman riding a black e-scooter to please come forward.



“In particular I would urge any motorists with dash-cams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.”