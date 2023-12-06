The sudden death of a woman days after she was involved in a traffic accident while riding her e-scooter is being investigated by police.
Officers in Aberdeen have appealed to the public for help establishing the circumstances around the crash, which happened on 20 November.
The 43-year-old woman was found dead a week later on 27 November within a property in the city’s Mastrick Close.
READ MORE: Cops seize cocaine haul worth £1million in Aberdeen raid
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
Police say that the woman had been involved in a collision while riding her black e-scooter 5.20pm on Whitemyres Avenue, Aberdeen.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or drivers who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact them.
READ MORE: Diplomats urge Aberdeen University to halt proposed cuts
Sergeant Peter Henderson from Road Policing said: “While it is unclear at this stage whether the collision and any injuries the woman sustained contributed to her death, it is important that we establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“I am appealing for anyone who was in Whitemyres Avenue around 5.20pm on Monday, 20 November, and may have seen a woman riding a black e-scooter to please come forward.
“In particular I would urge any motorists with dash-cams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here