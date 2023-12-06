Tui has suggested that the move from London's FTSE 250 index to Frankfurt's MDax, the index directly below Germany's flagship Dax, could yield benefits including lower costs.

“The executive board’s focus is to provide an attractive, long-term listing for Tui AG which aligns with its ownership and current liquidity and delivers benefits to all shareholders,” the company said.

“Potential advantages of simplification of the listing structures and an inclusion in the MDax are the centralisation of liquidity, providing a clearer investment profile under a single listing, potential benefits to European Union airline ownership and control requirements, potentially enhancing Tui AG’s equity profile with an expected prominent position in the MDax50 and creating efficiencies as well as reducing costs.”

Tui shares in London were trading nearly 12% higher this morning after Europe's biggest package holiday operator reported that its profits more than doubled in the latest financial year.

Underlying profits hit €977 million (£836m) during the year to 30 September, more than double 2022’s €409m. Full-year revenues also surged to €20.6 billion versus €16.5bn previously.

Passenger numbers in the fourth quarter rose by 200,000 to 7.8 million with an average load factor of 92%, up by one percentage point on the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company said it expects a strong performance in the coming year with solid winter and summer bookings likely.