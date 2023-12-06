Travel giant Tui is considering moving its stock exchange listing from London to Frankfurt following a "notable liquidity migration" since the merger of its German and UK businesses in 2014.
Noting that the shift in liquidity has gained momentum during the last four years, Tui said it will put the proposal to a vote of its shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in February. A delisting from London will only be possible if 75% of votes are cast in favour.
Tui has suggested that the move from London's FTSE 250 index to Frankfurt's MDax, the index directly below Germany's flagship Dax, could yield benefits including lower costs.
READ MORE: Tui dividend payments remain well off in the horizon
“The executive board’s focus is to provide an attractive, long-term listing for Tui AG which aligns with its ownership and current liquidity and delivers benefits to all shareholders,” the company said.
“Potential advantages of simplification of the listing structures and an inclusion in the MDax are the centralisation of liquidity, providing a clearer investment profile under a single listing, potential benefits to European Union airline ownership and control requirements, potentially enhancing Tui AG’s equity profile with an expected prominent position in the MDax50 and creating efficiencies as well as reducing costs.”
Tui shares in London were trading nearly 12% higher this morning after Europe's biggest package holiday operator reported that its profits more than doubled in the latest financial year.
Underlying profits hit €977 million (£836m) during the year to 30 September, more than double 2022’s €409m. Full-year revenues also surged to €20.6 billion versus €16.5bn previously.
Passenger numbers in the fourth quarter rose by 200,000 to 7.8 million with an average load factor of 92%, up by one percentage point on the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company said it expects a strong performance in the coming year with solid winter and summer bookings likely.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel