An expression of interest has been made to buy the Scottish Government-owned Prestwick Airport, MSPs have been told.
The airport was brought into public ownership in 2013 for £1, with the intent for it to return to the private sector when it returned to profit.
Earlier this year, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the operating profit for the travel hub was £1.9 million.
Appearing before the Economy and Fair Work Committee on Wednesday, bosses were asked if there are any credible bids on the table for the airport.
READ MORE: Scottish ministers spent £2.5m failing to flog off Prestwick Airport
Chief executive Ian Forgie said: “From time to time, we’ve had bids.
“We’re currently looking at one expression of interest that is going through that early process of diligence and we’ll give more details in due course.”
Forsyth Black, the airport’s non-executive chairman, added: “We’ll put it through that filter and we’ll recommend upwards to Scottish Government what the board thinks is the realistic next step.”
But during his appearance before the committee later in the morning, Mr Gray said there is a non-disclosure agreement in place between the airport and the prospective bidder, meaning he could not give more detail.
Asked how many bids have been received that have been passed to ministers, Mr Black said there had been none during his time in post – around two years – despite a “small number of bids” which have not passed required tests.
Mr Forgie said there was a bid passed to Government ahead of the pandemic which was given “preferred bidder status”, although he said its failure to proceed was “purely” due to the “impact of the pandemic”.
Mr Gray said while the Scottish Government wants to see the airport back in private hands, there must be conditions.
“We want those terms to be clear, that (buyers) are going to provide a clear future pathway for the airport, that they demonstrate they’ve got the finance and the experience in order to be able to make it a success, and that they’re going to continue to show and demonstrate wider economic development in the area,” he said.
“We’re not going to sell on any terms.”
The minister went on to say he is not concerned about the chances of a sale back into the private sector, adding the Scottish Government is not a “distressed seller”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here