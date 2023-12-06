Writing on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: “My brother-in-law, his wife & four children (the youngest is four months old) have been told they can leave Gaza through Rafah. The problem is, they have no way of getting there, and even if they did, the fighting is ongoing.

“An impossible situation.

“We need a ceasefire now.”

Mr Yousaf has been calling for a full ceasefire since the conflict began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

His parents-in-law, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, recently returned to Dundee after becoming trapped in Gaza when the Israeli retaliation began while they were visiting relatives.

They were eventually able to flee through the Rafah border crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Christina McKelvie, said the Scottish Government was "gravely concerned by the resumption of hostilities over the weekend."

She said ministers in Edinburgh had been "in continuous discussion with the UK Government on this matter."

Ms McKelvie added: "We welcome the additional £60m committed by the UK Government for humanitarian response in Gaza, which Scottish taxpayers have of course contributed to.

"The Scottish Government has committed £750,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, and on 2 November, the First Minister, and I met with the European director to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Officials have also consulted with various UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations operating under Scotland's humanitarian emergency fund, with whom I will meet with an early January."

Labour's Richard Leonard pushed the minister on Scottish Enterprise support for firms that export arms to Israel.

He told MSPs: "We are witnessing before our eyes what experts fear to be an unfolding genocide of the Palestinian people.

"The death toll defies description. Thousands more are still missing under the rubble of a quarter of a million destroyed buildings. Nowhere is safe, a population forced to flee to the south of Gaza, only to be bombed when they get there.

"It is unthinkable that we are witnessing this. It is unconscionable that we should be a participant.

"So we welcome the aid provided by the Scottish Government, but what good is it if we are also providing public funding to arms manufacturers supplying the Israeli government?

"Will the Scottish Government agree to stop this funding immediately?"

The minister replied: "Any action taken by Israel must be in accordance with international law.

"The Geneva Convention must be upheld, including protecting citizens against the consequences of military action, the taking of hostages, indiscriminate bombing of civilian infrastructure, intentional starvation and forced displacement of a population are prohibited under the Geneva Convention.

"And I would urge all people to get round the table and bring a quick resolution with a ceasefire and humanitarian aid into the areas."

Israeli forces have battled Hamas militants across Gaza after expanding their ground offensive to its second-largest city, Khan Younis, where Mr Yousaf's brother works.

The assault on the south threatens further mass displacement within the besieged coastal enclave, where the UN says some 1.87 million people – more than 80% of the population – have already fled their homes.

Much of the north, including large parts of Gaza City, has been completely destroyed, and Palestinians fear the rest of Gaza could suffer a similar fate as Israel tries to dismantle Hamas, which has deep roots in the territory it has ruled for 16 years.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said its troops were “in the heart” of the southern city of Khan Younis after what it described as “the most intense day” of fighting since the start of the ground operation five weeks ago, with heavy battles continuing in the north as well.