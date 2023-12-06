Coffee specialists Tinderbox Espresso Bar is to open at Glasgow Airport next spring.
The Glasgow-based company will open what will be its eighth store and will bring with it 10 new jobs.
Tinderbox will offer a grab-and-go coffee service and catering service from the former Swarovski store in the main departure lounge from April onwards during the busy spring and summer peak periods.
Craig Norton, Glasgow Airport’s Retail Manager, said: “We are forecasting a considerable increase in passenger numbers next year and are keen to ensure we have plenty of catering options available.
“The airport is well-served in terms of places where passengers can get their caffeine boost with retailers such as Starbucks and Pret a Manger within the terminal, but we also wanted to bring in a local brand and Tinderbox was the ideal choice.
“I am absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Carlo and his team in bringing the renowned Glasgow brand of Tinderbox to the Airport. Opening in spring 2024, this new pop-up store will continue to strengthen our retail offering to our customers and in Tinderbox we have a brand that loves Glasgow as much as we do.”
Tinderbox opened its first venue in Byres Road in 1998 with the simple philosophy: great coffee, great surroundings and great music.
The company also has espresso bars in Princes Square, Merchant City, Charing Cross, Queen Street Station and a new store in Braehead Shopping Centre.
Carlo Ventisie, owner of Tinderbox Espresso Bar added: “Tinderbox has been Glasgow’s best-loved coffee brand for more than 25 years. We are proud to be part of the fabric of the city, and it has always been important to us to stay Glaswegian - to give local people jobs, to use local independent suppliers, and even fill our playlists with music from home-grown artists.
“Our unique, and much-loved, coffee blend is expertly roasted right here in the south side of the city. We are thrilled to bring Tinderbox to Glasgow Airport, so that passengers can enjoy their favourite coffee and visitors can get a taste of real Glasgow culture as part of their journey.”
