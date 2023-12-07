However the service has now been withdrawn by Glasgow's health board and patients are facing journeys of 200 miles or more to the city for examinations and diagnoses, often involving an overnight stay.

Patients with blood cancers were seen by a visiting consultant at Oban's Lorn and Islands hospital (Image: freelancer)

The charity, Blood Cancer UK, said the loss of the service could put patients at risk and has written to NHS Highland and NHS GGC calling on the boards to review the decision and find a long-term solution.

Ongoing recruitment challenges have been blamed for a failure to recruit a permanent consultant at the Oban hospital and the health boards involved said an "enhanced virtual model" was in operation to avoid unnecessary travel.

Scottish Labour's Jackie Baillie described the loss of the service as "simply unacceptable".

The Scottish Government said it wanted cancer patients to be seen by doctors as close to home as possible but said it was becoming impossible to deliver this in every location "as treatments for some cancers become more complex and expensive".

One patient, who asked not to be named, told The Herald: "I have shared the waiting room in Oban hospital with frail elderly fellow sufferers using wheelchairs and zimmers.

"It is absolutely ridiculous that these patients, sometimes already having travelled from the islands, should now be required to risk infection on public transport by travelling the 200-mile return journey instead of one healthy haematologist travelling to Oban once a month.

"Bear in mind that half of blood cancer patients die of infections.

"This new arrangement is described by the NHS authorities as an “enhanced virtual model” but in reality, and according to my own experience, it relies on dangerous and arduous travel to and from Glasgow or old-tech phonecalls and represents a huge collapse in responsible effective healthcare for the most vulnerable in our highland and island communities."

He questioned why NHS Highland had agreed to the new arrangement or had not sent one of its own haematologists from Inverness.

He said his next appointment in Glasgow was early in the morning in mid-winter and would require an overnight hotel stay.

He said: "Assuming the weather allows for roads, rail or bus transport to operate, the visit will occupy two days. Quite a hassle for a 30-minute consultation."

Another elderly cancer patient is said to have travelled hundreds of miles for an appointment in Glasgow only to be told he didn't have adequate time for an examination.

Diagnosing blood cancers involves a physical examination, looking for enlarged lymph nodes and/or spleen.

When a course of treatment starts, patients can also require to travel to Glasgow for overnight observation, to ensure that there are no bad reactions. Thereafter, routine treatment can be done in the Macmillan day ward at the Oban hospital.

Helen Rowntree, chief executive of Blood Cancer UK said: "Blood cancer patients are a high-risk group, susceptible to contracting Covid-19 and other infections due to their weakened immune systems.

"The prospect of travelling nearly 200 miles for treatment in Glasgow will be a disturbing thought for many.

"For those patients who rely on public transport, the risk is even greater.

"We urge NHS Highland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to review this decision."

Jackie Baillie, Labour's health spokeswoman said: “It is simply unacceptable that inpatient haematology services are being withdrawn from Lorn and Islands Hospital.

Labour's health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie has called on the health boards to reverse the decision (Image: PA)

“This decision will come as a source of great anxiety to people living in the area and means that those living with blood conditions may face lengthy commutes for treatment.

“This decision must be reversed.”

NHS Highland did not respond to The Herald.

Kate Forbes SNP MSP for Lochaber, Badenoch and Skye, said she had written to both health boards after being made aware of the "concerning development".

A spokesman for NHS GGC said: "Following a review of the service model, NHSGGC delivers the clinical Haematology service for Argyll and Bute patients through a combination of in-person appointments at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer centre, and through virtual follow-up appointments.

"The new model remains under close review to ensure the patients are supported under the arrangement."

The Scottish Government said it was continuing to look for opportunities to increase levels of recruitment and retention of healthcare staff in rural areas and will develop a Rural Workforce Recruitment strategy by the end of 2024.