A "thriving" Edinburgh church which needs help to meet "growing demand" and an "iconic" Inverness church seriously damaged by the elements have received part of £496,625 urgent funding.
RCCG King of Glory church in Craigentinny was locked up and disused for two years before it was bought by the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 2018.
Now the "fast-growing" church has been transformed and hosts a number of community groups, including kickboxing, music classes, and dancing groups.
It also provides a food bank service which is helping around people in the local community, as well as a winter jacket support project, free school uniforms, a fuel support plan and emotional support and counselling for vulnerable people.
As the current facilities "couldn't cope with the demand", the C-Listed church was granted part of an urgent funding payout from the National Churches Trust.
The £9,965 fund will go towards "urgently-needed" new kitchen and toilet facilities to replace ones which are almost a century old.
Rufai Adesola, minister at RCCG King of Glory church, said: “We are most delighted to receive the funding support from the National Churches Trust.
"Our community is growing fast so we require more space to welcome people and this grant will enable us to achieve our vision and aims.
“The impact of this funding will be felt mostly among the mother and toddler groups, because this group is most affected by our limited facilities.
Read more: Historic Stirling church transformed into 'must-see' attraction
"Our connection with the local community will be enhanced because we will be able to increase the capacity of our hall users during the events we run.”
Karen Hind of the National Churches Trust said: “Once the building has modern facilities, the church will be a much more welcoming space for the community to enjoy, and for it to continue to serve as the amazing community hub that it currently is.
"We are excited for the plans that the church has to welcome even more visitors to this historic church and look forward to working with them to help them achieve their goals.”
Meanwhile, Free North Church in Inverness has been badly damaged by heavy rainfall and serious erosion, with falling masonry and crumbling sandstone creating a safety hazard.
The church said its gutters and downpipes cannot cope with the rain and water which is causing destruction to the south west tower and nave.
It will receive £5,000 from the National Churches Trust to help pay for urgent repairs, as well as a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson foundation.
Read more: Is there still time to save the Church of Scotland?
Angus Macrae, minister at the Free North Church, said: “Our church is grateful for the generous support of the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation. Grants from funders and kind-hearted supporters go a long way towards our target.
“We are privileged to care for people of all ages and backgrounds, providing practical, emotional and spiritual care from our unique venue. Funding helps us focus on serving the community and large numbers of visitors to the Highlands.
"Investing in the Free North building helps to preserve our heritage and our future usefulness to Inverness and the Highlands.”
Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is excited to be able to support the Free North Church of Inverness to enable them to carry out urgent repairs to their building.
"Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.
“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”
While Karen Hind, Scotland support office for the National Churches Trust added: “The Free North Church of Inverness is a prominent building in the townscape of Inverness, with its huge spire and community outreach.
"Once the building is made safe and watertight, we are excited for the plans that the church has to welcome even more visitors to this beautiful historic church.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here