Now the "fast-growing" church has been transformed and hosts a number of community groups, including kickboxing, music classes, and dancing groups.

It also provides a food bank service which is helping around people in the local community, as well as a winter jacket support project, free school uniforms, a fuel support plan and emotional support and counselling for vulnerable people.

As the current facilities "couldn't cope with the demand", the C-Listed church was granted part of an urgent funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

RCCG King of Glory Church before its transformation (Image: Catherine Townsend)

The £9,965 fund will go towards "urgently-needed" new kitchen and toilet facilities to replace ones which are almost a century old.

Rufai Adesola, minister at RCCG King of Glory church, said: “We are most delighted to receive the funding support from the National Churches Trust.

"Our community is growing fast so we require more space to welcome people and this grant will enable us to achieve our vision and aims.

“The impact of this funding will be felt mostly among the mother and toddler groups, because this group is most affected by our limited facilities.

"Our connection with the local community will be enhanced because we will be able to increase the capacity of our hall users during the events we run.”

Karen Hind of the National Churches Trust said: “Once the building has modern facilities, the church will be a much more welcoming space for the community to enjoy, and for it to continue to serve as the amazing community hub that it currently is.

"We are excited for the plans that the church has to welcome even more visitors to this historic church and look forward to working with them to help them achieve their goals.”



Free North Church in Inverness (Image: Sharon Macleod)

Meanwhile, Free North Church in Inverness has been badly damaged by heavy rainfall and serious erosion, with falling masonry and crumbling sandstone creating a safety hazard.

The church said its gutters and downpipes cannot cope with the rain and water which is causing destruction to the south west tower and nave.

It will receive £5,000 from the National Churches Trust to help pay for urgent repairs, as well as a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson foundation.

Angus Macrae, minister at the Free North Church, said: “Our church is grateful for the generous support of the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation. Grants from funders and kind-hearted supporters go a long way towards our target.

“We are privileged to care for people of all ages and backgrounds, providing practical, emotional and spiritual care from our unique venue. Funding helps us focus on serving the community and large numbers of visitors to the Highlands.

"Investing in the Free North building helps to preserve our heritage and our future usefulness to Inverness and the Highlands.”

Inside the Free North Church of Inverness (Image: Karen Macleod)

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is excited to be able to support the Free North Church of Inverness to enable them to carry out urgent repairs to their building.

"Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

While Karen Hind, Scotland support office for the National Churches Trust added: “The Free North Church of Inverness is a prominent building in the townscape of Inverness, with its huge spire and community outreach.

"Once the building is made safe and watertight, we are excited for the plans that the church has to welcome even more visitors to this beautiful historic church.”