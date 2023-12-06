It is anything but the season of good cheer at the London Stock Exchange, which is facing a further major blow to its reputation as a global financial centre with the potential loss of Tui to its rival German bourse in Frankfurt.
Europe's biggest package holiday operator announced this morning that it is considering delisting from the FTSE 250 index in favour of Germany's equivalent MDax. The proposal is set to be put to a vote at Tui's general meeting in February, with any move subject to 75% shareholder approval.
It is the latest in a series of setbacks for the LSE in recent years.
In May of 2022 UK-based plumbing equipment giant Ferguson moved its primary listing from London to the US. It was followed in March of this year by fellow FTSE 100 constituent CRH, the building materials group, which has done the same.
READ MORE: Tui considers London exit as profits more than double
Also in March, UK chip designer ARM bypassed London in favour of floating on the Nasdaq in New York in what was one of the biggest IPOs in recent years.
The list doesn't stop there. Earlier this year gambling giant Flutter completed a secondary listing in New York that many believe to be a precursor to a full relocation. YouGov and Plus500, two staples of the London market, have also publicly considered exiting London.
A host of other London-listed firms have been hit by offers to be taken private as venture capital groups feast on low market valuations.
According to capital markets analytics provider Bain & Co, 16 publicly-listed UK companies were bought by private investors in the first eight months of this year. The total for the whole of 2022 was 14.
The LSE has also been a victim of problems of its own making following a series of technical issues in recent months. On Tuesday it suffered its third outage since October which left the main FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks largely unaffected but saw trading disruptions across approximately 2,200 small cap stocks.
All of this has fuelled fears that London's stock market is losing its lustre, which would have significant knock-on effects on Scotland's financial services sector.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here